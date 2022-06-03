Foot Locker Foundation Brings Together Footwear, Fashion, and Athletic Industries for Annual "On Our Feet" Fundraising Gala

Gala raises dollars for the Foot Locker Foundation to support UNCF and youth initiatives and programs

Christian Crosby, NBA personality and Foot Locker Foundation ambassador, hosts event focused on building a more equitable and inclusive future for all

Spotlight interview with Shaheen Holloway, Seton Hall men's head basketball coach, highlights the importance of investing in communities

NEW YORK, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Foot Locker Foundation, Inc., the charitable arm of Foot Locker, Inc., the New York-based specialty athletic retailer, joined together members of the footwear, fashion, and athletic industries for its annual "On Our Feet" fundraising gala. The event took place on Thursday, June 2 and was held at New York City's Pier Sixty at Chelsea Piers.

This year's event theme of "Getting Back On Our Feet" was a celebration of how far we've come in the past two years and an important reminder of the work that lies ahead to improve upward mobility for young people and build a more equitable and inclusive future for all.

"The On Our Feet gala has long spotlighted the importance of community service, empowerment, and investing in the next generation of changemakers," said Richard Johnson, Chairman and CEO of Foot Locker, Inc. "This year's event is particularly poignant as we get back on our feet to acknowledge how much progress we've made together and the opportunities that lie ahead. Now, more than ever, we must take a critical eye to how we invest in initiatives and programs that can affect real change in communities across the country."

Representatives from sports and athletic retailers such as Nike, adidas, Converse, Puma, Champion, Crocs, New Balance, Reebok, Under Armour, and Vans were in attendance alongside the event's Guest of Honor, Shaheen Holloway, who joined the evening's Master of Ceremonies, Christian Crosby, for an on-stage interview about community investment, perseverance, and the importance of giving back.

"Investing in our communities and youth is key to building a stronger future where we all thrive," said Shaheen Holloway, head coach of men's basketball at Seton Hall. "I'm proud to be part of the Foot Locker Foundation's 'On Our Feet' gala, which supports initiatives and causes dedicated to empowering and uplifting the next generation."

For more than 20 years, the Foot Locker Foundation has provided support for youth initiatives and programs that seek to improve upward mobility and empower communities. In addition to the Foot Locker Scholarship Program, the Foundation supports the mission of organizations like UNCF, Two Ten Footwear Foundation, and the Boys & Girls Club of America.

To learn more about the Foot Locker Foundation, visit https://www.footlocker-inc.com/content/flinc-aem-site/en/home/community.html.

About The Foot Locker Foundation, Inc.

Founded in 2001, the Foot Locker Foundation is the charitable arm of Foot Locker, Inc., which leads the celebration of sneaker and youth culture around the globe through a portfolio of brands, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, and Sidestep. With approximately 2,900 retail stores in 28 countries across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as websites and mobile apps, the Company's purpose is to inspire and empower youth culture around the world, by fueling a shared passion for self-expression and creating unrivaled experiences at the heart of the global sneaker community. Foot Locker, Inc. has its corporate headquarters in New York. For additional information please visit https://www.footlocker-inc.com.

