ABBV SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds AbbVie Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 6, 2022

Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 5:45 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago

NEW YORK, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV).

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased AbbVie between April 30, 2021 and August 31, 2021.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until June 6, 2022 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, AbbVie Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) safety concerns about Pfizer Inc.'s drug Xeljanz extended to Abbvie's drug Rinvoq and to other Janus kinase enzyme inhibitor drugs; (2) as a result, it was likely that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration would require additional safety warnings for Rinvoq and would delay the approval of additional treatment indications for Rinvoq; and (3) therefore, defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

