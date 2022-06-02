Risk Point Adds Meteorology Services

DALLAS, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Risk Point announces another industry leading initiative with the addition of a Meteorologist employee to its insurance services. With weather severity increasing, Risk Point recognizes the need to help dealers improve their reaction to damaging weather. Our Meteorologist will provide daily detailed weather communications to dealers that are forecast to be in the path of severe weather. These communications will be targeted to specific dealer locations, which will be more precise than the forecasts provided by the broadcast media.

Dealers will be able to prepare their locations and act in a timely manner to protect their inventory. These daily communications will assist our dealers in controlling their insurance costs by reducing losses, preserving the quality of the dealer's inventory, and minimizing deductibles. Risk Point CEO Gary Marshall says, "Dealers recognize that it is much more costly to have a hail loss than to protect the inventory. We want to give the best information to dealers so they can easily decide whether their inventory should be moved to protection."

About Risk Point

Risk Point is a full-service Program Manager and leading provider of insurance underwriting and claims expertise to the dealership sector, targeting the Dealer Open Lot and Garage markets. Risk Point is the largest market available to independent retail agents countrywide. Each member of the executive team has over 30 years of experience insuring franchised auto dealers. This experience enables Risk Point to develop unique solutions to niche problems.

