PGT Trucking Recognizes 182 Drivers at Annual Million Mile & Safe Driver Celebration

ALIQUIPPA, Pa., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PGT Trucking, Inc., a leader in the transportation industry, recognized 51 Million Mile Drivers, 106 Safe Drivers and 25 Premier Professionals at their annual awards event held at the Willows Event Center in Industry, PA, on May 21, 2022. These Proud Professionals set the standard for excellence at PGT Trucking and throughout the industry.

PGT Trucking, Inc. recognizes their Million Mile and Safe Drivers at their annual celebration event. (PRNewswire)

"It is an honor and a privilege to recognize our Million Mile and Safe Drivers," stated Pat Gallagher, PGT Trucking CEO. "Since the pandemic, there has been an increased number of vehicles on the road, and these Proud Professionals have continued to drive safely against all odds."

PGT's Safe Drivers have driven for the company for more than five years, but less than one million miles, without a safety incident, and Million Mile Drivers have accomplished this pristine status by driving over a million miles without a safety incident. PGT's Premier Professionals are the safest and most reliable drivers in our fleet, and they maintain superior performance levels at all times.

PGT has recognized its Million Mile and Safe Drivers for more than 20 years, and the Million Mile and Safe Driver Celebration is the leading event for PGT drivers, office staff and their guests.

The top award winners for the evening include Tyler Damazo, Terminal Manager of the Year; Chuck Penska, recipient of the Hobert Hill Award for Agent of the Year; Shawn Hart, recipient of the Bill Wright Award for Team Player of the Year; Jennifer Kopp, PGT MVP of the Year; Craig Musgrave, Technician of the Year; Christopher Cousins, Safety Professional of the Year; Craig Marple, recipient of the David Levin Award for Company Driver of the Year; Terrence Fitzgerald, recipient of the Harry "Buster" Barnes Award for Independent Contractor of the Year; Christopher Mullinnix, Rookie Driver of the Year; and David Brainard, Certified PRO Trainer of the Year.

This year, PGT introduced the Terry "Kuz" Kusniar Award, given in honor of Terry Kusniar, a Premier Professional Driver with PGT through 2021. The award is presented to the Premier Professional Driver who best exemplifies loyalty, professional excellence, a commitment to customer service, and a readiness to share their opinions. Michael Carreon was the first recipient of this award.

PGT also inducted eight new Million Mile Drivers, including Mark Amezcua, Bobby Burlile, Clifford Heaton, Matthew Kroft, David Morrow, Marcelino Rivera, Ross Tindall and William Tucker.

"Once again, our Million Mile and Safe Drivers prove their professionalism and excellent job performance in an extremely difficult environment," acknowledged Gregg Troian, PGT Trucking President. "This celebration is a way to honor and reward our drivers for their great service."

Additionally, a special presentation from Hill International Trucks, LLC recognized the 2,000 trucks PGT has purchased from their dealership over the last four decades. The milestone International LoneStar was on display at the event and will be added into PGT's fleet.

"PGT was founded on the principle of building quality relationships. Jack Hill has been my mentor, friend and business partner for 41 years," added Gallagher. "We are excited to continue this relationship for many years to come."

About PGT Trucking:

PGT Trucking, Inc., is a multi-service transportation firm offering flatbed, dedicated, international and specialized services. PGT is the leader in progressive freight transportation and fleet evolution, exceeding customer expectations with a strong focus on the Future of FlatbedSM. At PGT Trucking, "Safety is Everyone's Job – All the Time." Visit www.pgttrucking.com .

Contact: Katie Irvine, PGT Trucking

Phone: 724.987.1812 Email: kirvine@pgttrucking.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PGT Trucking, Inc.