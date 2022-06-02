McRae Industries, Inc. Dividend Declared

MOUNT GILEAD, N.C., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- McRae Industries, Inc. (Pink Sheets: MCRAA and MCRAB) declared a dividend of $.14 per share on the Company's Class A and Class B Common Stock payable on June 29, 2022 to shareholders of record on June 15, 2022.

