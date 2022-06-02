LONE STAR BREWING ANNOUNCES NEW LIMITED-EDITION MERCHANDISE LINE TO CELEBRATE ALL 'POPS' FOR FATHER'S DAY

SAN ANTONIO, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lone Star Brewing is celebrating Texas dads with a new limited-edition merchandise line for Father's Day. The new items include Lone Star-inspired ballcaps, a variety of t-shirts, pearl snap embroidered shirts, Lone Star branded coolers, a limited edition belt from Austin-based Zilker Belts and more. The merchandise is available for purchase online starting now until it sells out. The items can be found here .

T-shirt from Lone Star Brewing's limited Father's Day merchandise collection (PRNewswire)

The Father's Day merchandise line was inspired by the "Modern Texan Dad" and features items for more than just dads, like unisex and women-oriented t-shirts and hats, so that all can embrace the items. Lone Star wants to acknowledge all fathers and father figures with this new limited-edition merchandise line. The t-shirts, ball caps and pearl snap shirts were all created with the help of Morgan Mercantile based in Fort Worth, Texas.

"This one's for Pops; Fathers come in many forms and are often the ultimate guides, creators of memories and providers of family fun," said Lone Star Senior Brand Manager Daniel Crawford. "We want these 'pops' and 'pop figures' to wear these items like badges of honor for their hard work. The goal was to create a line of goods that could be a cross generational 'cheers' and approachable to all with items that extend beyond just fathers."

