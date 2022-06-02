BV Investment Partners Announces Agreement to Sell GlideFast to ASGN Incorporated

BOSTON, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BV Investment Partners (BV), a middle-market private equity firm focused on the tech-enabled business services, software and IT services sectors, announced today the signing of a definitive agreement to sell GlideFast Consulting, an Elite ServiceNow Partner and leading IT consulting, implementation, and development company, to ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN).

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, GlideFast Consulting is dedicated exclusively to ServiceNow, providing tailored solutions and professional services for ServiceNow implementations, integrations, managed support services and application development for commercial and government clients throughout North America. BV invested in GlideFast in 2020 and merged it with sister company Pharicode in 2021. Since then, BV helped to strengthen the organization through a series of strategic and operational initiatives, including the acquisition of CloudPires, building GlideFast into the largest ServiceNow partner exclusively dedicated to ServiceNow and earning the distinction of ServiceNow Elite Partner of the Year based on 2021 performance.

Michael Lombardo, CEO of GlideFast Consulting, commented, "GlideFast is the 2022 Global Elite Partner of the year. We are excited to continue to expand our ServiceNow practice by delivering top notch implementation services to ASGN's Fortune 1000 customers. This investment from ASGN will greatly enhance our ability to serve the ServiceNow marketplace. We appreciate the help and guidance the BV team provided in helping us accelerate our growth and getting us to this successful outcome."

Matt Kinsey, Managing Partner of BV Investment Partners, said, "We partnered with the founders of GlideFast because we shared their vision that the company could build upon its presence in the ServiceNow ecosystem and help companies optimize their investments in the ServiceNow platform. We're extremely proud of what the team, led by Mike Lombardo, has accomplished over such a short time horizon and look forward to seeing the business continue to expand and innovate in partnership with ASGN."

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals and is expected to close in July.

About GlideFast Consulting

GlideFast Consulting is a ServiceNow Elite Partner and professional services firm that provides tailored solutions and professional services for ServiceNow implementations, integrations, managed support services, application development, and training. Learn more at www.glidefast.com.

About BV Investment Partners

BV Investment Partners is one of the oldest and most experienced sector-focused private equity firms in North America. Since its founding in 1983, the firm has invested approximately $4.4 billion, actively targeting investments in the tech-enabled business services, software, and IT services industries. For more information, visit www.bvlp.com.

