Triple-I Can Discuss Insurance Coverage for Severe Weather Events

NEW YORK, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reporters covering the severe weather impacting multiple U.S. states for the balance of this week are encouraged to contact the Insurance Information Institute (Triple-I) for interviews and analysis. Triple-I subject matter experts listed below can discuss auto, homeowners, condo, renters, and business insurance coverage issues while also providing claims-filing tips.
Florida:
- Mark Friedlander, Director, Corporate Communications: 904-806-7813; markf@iii.org
Georgia:
- William Davis, Southeast Media Relations Representative: 770-331-9279; williamd@iii.org
Missouri:
- Scott Holeman, Director, Media Relations: 785-760-3777; scotth@iii.org
New York:
- Loretta Worters, Vice President, Media Relations: 917-208-8842; lorettaw@iii.org
RELATED LINKS:
Blog
Triple-I Blog: Tornadoes
Triple-I Blog: Flood: An Insurable Peril That's Underinsured
Consumer Information
Settling Insurance Claims After A Disaster
Facts & Statistics: Tornadoes and Thunderstorms
Spotlight on Flood Insurance
Facts About Flood Insurance
Recovering from a Flood
Issues Briefs
Flood: State of the Risk
Convective Storms: State of the Risk
Video
Tornado Tips: Reporting Damage and Loss
Tornado Coverage for Small Businesses
Website
Triple-I's Resilience Accelerator
White Paper
Severe Convective Storms: Evolving Risks Call for Innovation to Reduce Costs, Drive Resilience
The Triple-I has a full library of educational videos on its YouTube Channel.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Insurance Information Institute