TELLENNIUM NAMED A TELECOM VENDOR OF THE YEAR AWARDS FINALIST BY AOTMP®

LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise and Technology Expense Management (TEM) firm Tellennium announced today that it has been nominated as a "Telecom Vendor of the Year" finalist by The Association Conference for Telecom, Mobility, and IT Management Professionals (AOTMP®) for the 2022 AOTMP® Vendor Awards. These awards recognize innovation and excellence among telecom, mobility, and IT management vendors.

Tellennium enterprise expense management (PRNewsfoto/Tellennium Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Tellennium is among five finalists for the company awards that AOTMP® will present at their Industry Solutions Showcase on July 28.

"We pride ourselves in being leaders and innovators in the telecom space so to be recognized as a finalist among our peers by industry professionals is something we're excited about," said Tellenium CEO Greg McIntyre. "We are passionate about bringing intelligent expense management solutions to our clients that save them time, stress, and money."

According to AOTMP®, they selected finalists based on "personal achievement, company impact, and solution innovation criteria."

Timothy C. Colwell, AOTMP® Executive Vice President, says, "These finalists represent the best of the best in the telecom, mobility, and IT management industry. Customer partnership, value delivery, and continuous improvement are universal attributes illustrated by each finalist."

Tellennium's expense management platform Management of Things ® was recognized by AOTMP in 2021 as the Hottest New IT Solution.

About Tellennium

Tellennium's proven technology expense management solutions give business enterprises accurate, visible, mineable data across enterprise networks. This equips IT and financial professionals with the information they need to reduce expenses, optimize their networks, and make decisions that support digital transformation strategies.

Follow us on LinkedIn . For more information, visit https://tellennium.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tellennium Inc.