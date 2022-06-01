Summer of Style: JoJo Fletcher Partners with Cupshe Swimwear for an Exclusive Collection

LOS ANGELES, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beachwear lifestyle brand Cupshe and Bachelorette season 12 star, JoJo Fletcher teamed up to create a summer swimwear collection available exclusively at Cupshe.com launching on June 1st.

Together, the TV host and accessible swimwear brand will launch a 19-piece collection designed by JoJo under $40. The Cupshe x JoJo Fletcher collection combines the joy and realness of JoJo Fletcher with the bright and luxurious spirit of Cupshe.

Cupshe x JoJo Fletcher features bikinis, one-piece suits and cover ups that merge JoJo's bold femininity with Cupshe's essential silhouettes to create one-of-a-kind pieces. The traditional black bikini is elevated with the addition of keyhole cutouts and sexy straps. Glittery brown, floral pastels and retro purple prints are seen throughout the collection in plunging deep v necklines, ultra-cheeky bottoms and statement sleeves.

"I live by the motto, 'Joie de Vivre', and I wanted that joy and optimism to be seen throughout this collection. Cupshe already has amazing suits that are so full of life, I simply added my JoJo touch with fun sleeves, sexy silhouettes and cheetah print! I believe there's truly a style for everyone, whether you are packing for your wellness retreat or chatting poolside with the girls," says Fletcher.

The capsule is available exclusively on Cupshe.com with prices ranging from now $17-$37.99 in sizes XS to XL. Images, additional styles and line sheets are available HERE.

About Cupshe:

Founded in 2015, Cupshe is a beachwear brand dedicated to offering swimwear and apparel inspired by and created for the most vibrant, fun, and fearless women all over the world. Cupshe is committed to staying true to its mission of empowering women everywhere to look and feel their best in quality, elevated and accessible swimwear. Celebrity fans of Cupshe include Olivia Culpo, Hilary Duff, Bella Thorne, Jamie Chung, Brandi Cyrus and more For more information visit cupshe.com

