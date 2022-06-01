Repurchase program of Loomis' shares

Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 2:44 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago

SOLNA, Sweden, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Loomis AB has through the repurchase program that was resolved and communicated on May 5, 2022, and that is still being executed, repurchased 424,600 own shares as of May 31, 2022. The company's holding of own shares thereby amounts to 1,858,382 shares. The total amount of shares in the company, including the company's own shares, amount to 75,279,829.

CONTACT:

Anders Haker
Chief Investor Relations Officer
Mobile: +1 281 795 8580
E-mail: anders.haker@loomis.com

Repurchase program of Loomisâ€™ shares

