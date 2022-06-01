PeopleScout Recognized for Culture Excellence in 2022 Top Workplaces Awards

Culture Excellence Awards are based entirely on employee survey feedback

CHICAGO, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PeopleScout is pleased to announce that it has been recognized with numerous Culture Excellence Awards in addition to its previously announced place on the 2022 Top Workplaces USA list.

PeopleScout received four Culture Excellence Awards for Leadership, Innovation, Purpose & Values and Work-Life Flexibility.

"At PeopleScout, we are deeply committed to cultivating impactful leadership, innovation and flexibility, and our connection to our purpose and values is core to who we are," said Taryn Owen, President & COO of PeopleReady and PeopleScout. "This recognition for key aspects of our culture—especially knowing that it is based solely on the candid feedback of our talented employees—is evidence of our efforts to foster an environment where our people feel included, supported and valued."

"During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."

These awards are designated using only employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC, a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools. The anonymous survey measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution and connection.

