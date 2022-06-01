PenFed Credit Union and Washington Nationals Partner to Give PenFed Credit Cardholders 10% Cash Back on In-Stadium Purchases at Nationals Park

10% cash back applies to all in-stadium merchandise and concession purchases and is applied automatically as a statement credit

TYSONS, Va., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PenFed Credit Union , the nation's second-largest federal credit union, and the Washington Nationals Major League Baseball team have partnered to give PenFed members 10% cash back on all in-stadium merchandise and concession purchases at Nationals Park when they use a PenFed credit card through September 30, 2022. PenFed members and Nats fans will receive the cash back* automatically as a statement credit after any food and beverage or retail purchases.

PENFED logo (PRNewsfoto/PenFed Credit Union) (PRNewswire)

"As a company headquartered in the Washington D.C. region, we are proud to partner with the Nats to offer our members 10% cash back as they cheer on their favorite Major League team in the stadium," said PenFed Credit Union President/CEO and PenFed Foundation CEO James Schenck. "PenFed members will now enjoy the ultimate home field advantage when they make purchases during the ball game."

Nats fans hoping to take advantage of this offer are encouraged to explore PenFed's credit card options here. Benefits of a PenFed credit card include contactless payment, digital wallet, and 24/7 fraud monitoring, chip security, tokenized mobile wallet accounts and more.

*Cash back will be issued in the form of a statement credit. The statement credit will be applied to the account within 4 weeks of stadium purchase(s). Your account must remain open to receive the statement credit. Not valid on tickets or MLB.com.

About PenFed Credit Union

Established in 1935, Pentagon Federal Credit Union (PenFed) is America's second-largest federal credit union, serving over 2.8 million members worldwide with $35 billion in assets. PenFed Credit Union offers market-leading certificates, checking, credit cards, personal loans, mortgages, auto loans, student loans, and a wide range of other financial services. Our mission is to empower members of our community to achieve their financial well-being. PenFed Credit Union is federally insured by the NCUA and is an Equal Housing Lender. To learn more about PenFed Credit Union, visit PenFed.org, like us on Facebook and follow us @PenFed on Twitter. Interested in working for PenFed? Check us out on LinkedIn. We are proud to be an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PenFed Credit Union