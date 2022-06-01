96% of Qwick Employees Say the Staffing-as-a-Service Innovator is a Great Place to Work

Qwick earns employee-positive recognitions for its workplace, innovation and leadership helping to drive exponential growth
PHOENIX, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Qwick, the leading on-demand platform for hospitality businesses and professionals, is a 2022 certified Great Place to Work® and has earned outstanding ratings from its employees. The company's Great Place to Work survey results indicated that a huge 96% of Qwick's employees agree that it is a great workplace while only 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company say the same about their place of employment.
- 100% of employees feel they are able to take time off from work when they think it's necessary
- 99% believe that customers would rate Qwick's services as "excellent"
- 99% enjoyed a welcoming feeling as they started working at Qwick
- 98% feel that they are encouraged to balance their work life and their personal life
- 98% are proud to tell others they work at Qwick
The company and its leadership also recently received recognition from Inc. Magazine, Ernst & Young, and multiple Arizona-based organizations where Qwick is headquartered as it continues rapid expansion across the country matching hospitality businesses and professionals shift by shift.
According to Great Place to Work research, employees at certified great workplaces like Qwick are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work and twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits, and have a fair chance at promotion. Additionally, in this kind of workplace, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great manager.
- Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year® 2022 Pacific Southwest Finalist, Jamie Baxter
- Phoenix Business Journal's Most Admired Leaders, Jamie Baxter, 2022
- Inc. 5000 Regionals, 2022: Seventh fastest-growing company in the Southwest
- AZCentral Top Workplaces, 2022
- Arizona Technology Council and Arizona Commerce Authority 2021 Governor's Innovation Awards
- Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year 2020 Mountain Desert Award Finalist, Jamie Baxter
Baxter championed Qwick's recent transition to a four-day work week in April. The company is currently testing its new schedule through July, and has experienced two record-setting revenue months since the start of the trial proving that productivity stands strong among the change.
About Qwick:
Qwick is the leading staffing-as-a-service platform that connects service industry Professionals directly with food and beverage shifts in real-time, provides them with the freedom and flexibility to work on their own schedules, and enables them to get paid in as little as 30 minutes after their shift. With a 97 percent average shift fill rate and immediate access to a pre-vetted and certified sharing workforce, thousands of Business Partners across the U.S. rely on Qwick to end understaffing. Qwick is a growth stage company on a mission to change the way people work and has earned multiple recognitions nationally, including being a 2021 and 2022 "Great Place to Work" in the U.S and one of the fastest-growing companies featured by Inc. Magazine. Learn more at qwick.com.
