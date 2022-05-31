Rely Home Loans Joins Panorama Mortgage Group Family, Names Manfret Roesner as President

LAS VEGAS, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Panorama Mortgage Group (PMG), a multi-brand national mortgage company headquartered in Nevada, announced today that Rely Home Loans has joined the PMG family and Manfret Roesner will lead the company as president. Rely Home Loans specializes in guiding and supporting consumers through the loan process to ensure a simple and effortless home buying experience.

Manfret Roesner, President of Rely Home Loans, a Panorama Mortgage Group brand. (PRNewswire)

"We're excited to welcome Manfret and Rely Home Loans to our organization as we endeavor to provide home financing options to the underserved," said Sarah Gonzalez, PMG President, and COO. "We share a commitment to and value for the Hispanic community and Manfret's 20 years in the business will go a long way to ensuring we provide homeownership opportunities to individuals that deserve them."

A full-service mortgage lender serving Utah with plans to expand into Florida and Arizona, Rely Home Loans was founded on operating with integrity and building trust with its customers. The company will be supported by PMG's comprehensive platforms to support its entrepreneurial spirit and allow its loan officers to operate more as independent business owners rather than just producers.

Roesner, a first-generation immigrant, began his career as a Realtor® and eventually became a lender in 2011 when he made it his mission to serve the Hispanic community by providing better, more detailed personal finance education. Since that time, Roesner and his team have originated more than 1,000 mortgage loans. In 2019, he was recognized nationally as a Top 1% Loan Originator by MPA and a NAHREP Top Loan Originator by volume and units. As president of Rely Home Loans, Roesner is focused on developing the next generation of loan officers.

"PMG saw something in us worth cultivating. By partnering with them, we'll be better positioned to offer career opportunities to those we identify as having the ability and potential to grow into something special," said Roesner. "At the same time, we'll be able to further our mission and commitment to serve the Latino community."

Roesner's wife, Khamphay Roesner, who he has worked with for more than 14 years, will also be involved with the company and serve as Operations Manager.

About Panorama Mortgage Group

Panorama Mortgage Group (PMG) is a multi-brand national mortgage company that began in 2007. PMG originated from Alterra Home Loans, whose mission is to increase family wealth through homeownership for first-time Hispanic homebuyers. Having grown to over $1.3B in annual originations, Alterra was voted by Mortgage Tech Magazine as one of the top tech-savvy companies and recognized by the Hispanic Business magazine as one of the fastest-growing Hispanic businesses. In 2019, PMG grew its mission-driven focus by adding two new brands: Legacy Home Loans, which focuses on increasing the extremely low black homeownership rate in America, and Inspiro Financial, a joint venture between PMG and one of the country's largest real estate firms. In 2022, the company added Prosperity Capital Mortgage, Vision Mortgage Group and Rely Home Loans to its group of brands. Its core platform is to partner with exceptional mortgage leaders and grow brands that are both strategically focused and mission driven.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Panorama Mortgage Group