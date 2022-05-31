OMV Medical, Inc., is now Provizor Federal, Inc.

WASHINGTON, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the new Provizor brand umbrella, the company will continue to provide diversified health-care services – including the full-time staffing and management of medical professionals such as physicians, nurses, pharmacists, and other ancillary services providers – to government agencies such as the Department of Defense as well as to commercial marketplaces.

The Provizor name is derived from the Latin "provisus," meaning "one that provides."

"This new brand communicates what our company already does so well: We are a provider of providers," said Provizor spokesman Dexter Tucker. "Our new logo is an artistic rendering of the deeper the meaning of our work: the red cross symbolizes healthcare and the butterfly symbolizes rebirth, creativity, joy and promise."

"The important work of this company is now matched by a brand that vividly represents who we are," Tucker said.

Provizor's staffing services include specialized nursing, pharmacy, radiology, therapy, nutrition, laboratory, emergency, psychiatry, psychology, social services, critical care, burn unit, and many other specialty units.

Provizor Solutions is a portfolio company of Impel Capital. Provizor Federal is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Provizor Solutions.

Impel Capital (www.impel.capital) is a private equity firm focused on investing and strengthening lower middle market companies in the Eastern U.S. Impel typically invest in companies with revenue between $10 million and $50 million.

