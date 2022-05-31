OmniaBio Inc. announces private investor

CCRM's manufacturing capabilities to go from clinical to commercial scale

HAMILTON, ON, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - OmniaBio Inc., a subsidiary of CCRM, has executed a strategic agreement with Medipost, a global leader in stem cell therapeutics. Medipost is acquiring an interest in OmniaBio from CCRM for cash of $30 million and is investing an additional $60 million into OmniaBio. The transaction is expected to close on July 1, 2022.

"CCRM has spent a great deal of time looking for the right investment partner for OmniaBio, and we are very pleased to have Medipost on board," says Mitchel Sivilotti, President of OmniaBio Inc. "Medipost will be an initial anchor and revenue generating customer of OmniaBio and will also help us develop an international customer base in Asia. We are launching from a strong and stable position and will be starting construction at McMaster Innovation Park this summer."

OmniaBio is expected to be Canada's largest contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) for the manufacture of cell and gene therapies. OmniaBio will provide pivotal/Phase III and commercial-scale manufacturing of gene-modified cells and viral vectors that is an expansion of the clinical-stage capabilities already offered by CCRM, a leader in developing and commercializing regenerative medicine-based technologies, and cell and gene therapies.

The funding from Medipost contributes to an overall project worth $580 million for the real estate construction and operation of OmniaBio.

"CCRM and Medipost share a global vision and desire for ecosystem building," explains Michael May, President and CEO, CCRM, "so we couldn't be more pleased with this partnership. OmniaBio wouldn't be possible without partners like UHN, Cytiva, the University of Toronto and our government funders. We are grateful to all who have supported our vision, including Medipost."

Building on CCRM's existing expertise, OmniaBio will work with a variety of cell types, such as T cells and induced pluripotent stem cells. OmniaBio's manufacturing platforms are customized for viral vectors, as well as autologous and allogeneic cells. The facility will be compliant with Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) and will benefit from GMP workforce training capabilities on-site through the Canadian Advanced Therapies Training Institute (CATTI) – a partnership between CCRM and Montreal-based CellCAN.

There is a manufacturing capacity issue in the cell and gene therapy industry due to the large volume of products in clinical trials, with demand outstripping CDMO availability by at least five times. In the first phase of construction, OmniaBio will build an approximately 85,000 ft2 (7,897 m2) facility, equipped with 15 clean rooms and staffed by 500 employees, which is expected to be completed in 2024. With further planned expansion, OmniaBio and CCRM combined will have more than 50 clean rooms and over 1000 employees when you include CCRM's Centre for Cell and Vector Production at the MaRS Discovery District in Toronto, a partnership with UHN.

About OmniaBio Inc.

OmniaBio Inc. is a subsidiary of CCRM. OmniaBio's facility will be Canada's first commercial-scale CDMO dedicated to cell and gene therapies and is expected to be the largest facility of its kind in Canada. To be located at McMaster Innovation Park in Hamilton, Ontario, OmniaBio will anchor a biomanufacturing centre of excellence and will open in three phases between 2024 and 2026. Benefitting from CCRM's existing expertise and established business practices, OmniaBio will complete CCRM's continuum of process development and manufacturing capabilities by enabling focused support for clients with late clinical phase and commercial supply needs. Visit us at omniabio.com.

About CCRM

CCRM is a global, public-private partnership headquartered in Canada. It receives funding from the Government of Canada, the Province of Ontario, and leading academic and industry partners. CCRM supports the development of regenerative medicines and associated enabling technologies, with a specific focus on cell and gene therapy. A network of researchers, leading companies, strategic investors and entrepreneurs, CCRM accelerates the translation of scientific discovery into new companies and marketable products for patients, with specialized teams, funding and infrastructure. CCRM is hosted at its Toronto site by the University of Toronto and is the commercialization partner of Medicine by Design. Visit us at ccrm.ca.

