LifeBrand Adds Los Angeles Charger, Austin Ekeler, as New Equity Stakeholder and Brand Ambassador

Also Welcomes Sports & Entertainment Agency, Rubicon Talent, to its Growing Client Roster

WEST CHESTER, Pa., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeBrand welcomes Austin Ekeler of the Los Angeles Chargers as their newest professional athlete brand ambassador and equity stakeholder and continues to expand its client roster with the addition of Rubicon Talent. Ekeler, a celebrated running back for the Los Angeles Chargers, will hold equity in the tech startup and use his influence to further promote LifeBrand's solutions. Rubicon Talent, a specialized sports marketing and sales agency representing dozens of professional and NCAA athletes, sports broadcasters, and Olympians, will offer LifeBrand's social media audit and brand management technology to their staff and client base. Rubicon is the first talent agency to fully onboard LifeBrand's solutions

Austin Ekeler is LifeBrand's Newest Brand Ambassador and Equity Stakeholder (PRNewswire)

"I'm so excited to partner with LifeBrand, especially since emerging social media technology is one of my passions," said Ekeler. "I believe LifeBrand's platform is an incredibly valuable resource and its technology will only continue to grow and evolve to allow for future applications. I'm also excited to help amplify their partnership with the Chargers in the upcoming season."

Founded in 2018, LifeBrand focuses on strengthening both individual and corporate brands by leveraging artificial intelligence to quickly detect potentially harmful social media content with the option to edit or delete. Ekeler joins LifeBrand's impressive brand ambassador lineup which includes Heisman Trophy winner and current Philadelphia Eagles Wide Receiver DeVonta Smith, PGA Tour Pro Golfer Dylan Frittelli, and NCAA standout Haley Jones who is currently a guard/forward for Stanford University.

"We are thrilled to work with LifeBrand, both as a brand partner and social media solution," said Brett Polinsky, Rubicon Talent's Director, Talent Marketing. "Social media is a public reflection of an individual as well as a corporation and LifeBrand's product ensures that the social media channels of our clients, agency, and employees display the highest quality content."

With roots on the East Coast, LifeBrand initially built strategic sports partnerships in the Philadelphia and Boston markets and is now focused on expanding into new markets across the country. In December, LifeBrand formed a partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers and plan to further their impact on the West Coast through Ekeler, a popular player with an active and engaged social media following.

"We are so happy to welcome Austin Ekeler and Rubicon Talent to the LifeBrand family," said Thomas J. Colaiezzi, LifeBrand's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Austin has incredible talent and is energized to introduce LifeBrand's technology to his fans. We are thankful for the team at Rubicon for the connection, for their trust and recognizing the benefits of our product."

To kick off the partnership, LifeBrand is offering individuals 30% off their basic access plan with promo code WELCOME30, a tribute to Ekeler who wears a number 30 jersey. This offer is running throughout the month of June at www.lifebrand.life.

For more information about LifeBrand, including their individual and business solutions or to schedule a product demo, please visit www.lifebrand.life.

ABOUT LIFEBRAND:

LifeBrand believes in the value of a strong personal brand on social media. LifeBrand has and will continue to develop the most advanced technology to detect and remove potentially harmful content from users' social media pages with secure AI-powered solutions for both individuals and businesses. With their patent-pending FCRA and EEOC compliant technology, they have built a safer, more compliant way to perform social media health checks and risk mitigation to protect the privacy and rights of employees and employers, and also provide a secure way for individuals to scan and analyze their social media accounts from the point of inception with a simple click.

ABOUT RUBICON TALENT:

Rubicon Talent is a specialized sports & entertainment management & marketing agency working at the intersection of talent representation, media, property sales and more. Rubicon works in concert with its clients to define, develop, and achieve meaningful partnerships.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LifeBrand