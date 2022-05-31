CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT GOES ALL-IN ON EDUCATION WITH EXPANDED EDUCATION ASSISTANCE PROGRAM FOR TEAM MEMBERS

Program Includes Scholarship Opportunities, Student Loan Debt Repayment, Tuition Assistance and College Savings Plans

LAS VEGAS, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR), the world's most diversified casino-entertainment provider, has announced an all-new education assistance program for the company's nearly 50,000 eligible Team Members. The new program, All-In On Education, includes, student loan debt repayment options, tuition assistance, scholarship opportunities for Team Member's dependents and a 529 college savings plan.

"We believe in the power and potential of our Team Members, and we know that in helping them achieve their educational goals, we can shape the future of our company and the communities in which we operate," said Stephanie Lepori, Chief Administrative and Accounting Officer, Caesars Entertainment. "Our expanded education assistance program, All-In On Education, will support our Team Members on their educational journey. Whether they're paying off student loans, working their way through school, or tackling an advanced degree, we want our Team Members to know that we are right alongside them every step of the way."

The robust educational resource program is available to eligible full and part-time Caesars Entertainment Team Members. Highlights of the program include:

An expansion of tuition assistance up to $5,250 annually for Team Members.

A vast list of in-network school providers who offer low to no cost education opportunities with partner schools, plus academic advisory resources.

A new student loan debt repayment up to $5,250 annually for Team Members.

A 529 college savings plan which provides tax advantage funding options for Team Members to save for their dependents' education expenses.

The Don Carano Legacy Scholarship - which is a competitive scholarship for dependents of Team Members offering up to $20,000 over four years to multiple recipients. This scholarship was created in honor of founder Don Carano as a tribute to his passion for the gaming industry and the family values shared by all Team Members.

Caesars Entertainment strives to be a top employer in the industry and offers a full suite of benefits for Team Members. In addition to the All-In On Education program, Caesars offers affordable best-in-class healthcare and wellness, 401k with employer match, paid time off, family bonding leave, professional development, Team Member discounts and much more.

