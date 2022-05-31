Aruna Bio Advances Therapeutic Development for Traumatic Brain Injury

BOSTON and ATHENS, Ga., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aruna Bio, Inc., a leader in the development of neural exosome based therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that it has received funding from the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke of the National Institutes of Health of Health to advance AB126™, a multimodal neuroprotective and regenerative neural stem cell extracellular vesicle (NSC EV) product, to treat Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI).

"The successful completion of the proposed study is intended to provide key information pertaining to AB126™ dosage, and therapeutic effects on TBI pathophysiology (edema, hemorrhage) and functional outcomes, toxicity, and potential adverse side effects.", said Aruna Bio Chief Scientific Officer, Steven Stice.

"Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is a "silent epidemic" as 2.53 million patients visit the emergency department every year of which 56,800 patients die. We are pleased to receive this award from the National Institutes of Health, to further investigate the safety and efficacy of our AB126™ biologic. Our early proof of concept studies demonstrated significant efficacy in TBI indications, and the data generated from this new study is intended to support the basis for an IND submission and future clinical trials.", said Stephen From, Aruna Bio's Chief Executive Officer.

About Aruna Bio

Aruna Bio is a leader in the development of neural exosomes for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company is utilizing its proprietary neural exosome platform and manufacturing capability to develop a pipeline of neural exosome-based therapeutics able to cross the blood brain barrier and enhance the body's anti-inflammatory, self-repair and protective mechanisms to treat a range of neurodegenerative disorders where significant unmet medical need exists today. Additionally, the company's neural exosome platform can be combined with therapeutics, such as small molecules, siRNAs and proteins, across the blood brain barrier and to the site of disease.

