Agencyforthepeople MACADOO Named National Agency of Record for Marketing Advertising & Communications by Foundation for Sickle Cell Disease Research

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MACADOO today announced that it has been named national agency of record across multiple marketing services disciplines by Foundation for Sickle Cell Disease Research (FSCDR), a stand-alone, community-based medical and research practice, with a flagship location in Hollywood, Florida in addition to six satellite locations across the State of Florida. As the foundation consolidates national communications duties under one agency over the course of 2022-2023, MACADOO will lead marketing, advertising, digital and social media, public relations, experiential marketing, and strategies for FSCDR across the United States.

"With an eye towards the future, MACADOO's marketing strategies are innovative, detailed and niche. Their team is uniquely equipped and will amplify the Foundation's platform to provide care, wrap around services, and clinical research to thousands of patients and families suffering from sickle cell disease," said Dr. Lanetta Bronté-Hall, Founder and President of FSCDR.

With a collective of 50 plus years helping to sustain businesses through marketing, advertising, and communications expertise, the unique beauty and difference of MACADOO is access to an entire team of high-level experienced DOOers, and dedicated brand managers. Whether clients choose one of 18 package bundles, a la carte services, or choose to employ MACADOO as their outsourced marketing arm, the agency acts as a trusted extension of the client's business as goals are set and achieved.

"For the past seven years, FSCDR has grown strong roots in the South Florida community, taking great strides towards resetting the narrative around Sickle Cell Disease through specialized care and innovative research. MACADOO's team of executive DOOers are devoted to raising the national profile of FSCDR, and lifting the stigma behind sickle cell disease by promoting the foundation's life-improving solutions," said Michelle Campbell, CEO of MACADOO

Since opening its doors in 2015, FSCDR has experienced exponential growth in patient volume. To accommodate this growth, the foundation is made up of 6,000 sq. feet with 18 infusion chairs, four private exam rooms, triage room, pharmacy, research, and executive offices. The practice is multispecialty and includes primary care physicians, hematologist-oncologist, advanced nurse practitioners, registered nurses, a neuropsychologist, and social workers.

About MACADOO

Headquartered in Boca Raton, FL and founded by marketing and music industry veteran, Michelle Campbell, creative-centric MACADOO provides elite, executive brand marketing services and experience for businesses in need of brand growth. MACADOO assists individuals, entrepreneurs, startups, and businesses of all sizes build and grow without paying big fees. www.macadoo.com - @macadooofficial

