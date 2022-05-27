The Pulte Family's Twitter Philanthropy Teammates Help Raise $1.9 Million in 72 hours for Family of Slain Texas Teacher

The goal of $30,000 was quickly shattered.

After the death of her husband 48 hours later donations went up even higher.

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pulte Family, known in homebuilding for Bill Pulte's experience inside of Pulte Homes and PulteGroup Inc, and Twitter Philanthropy Teammates helped raise $1.9 million through Twitter Philanthropy for the brave teacher, Irma Garcia, in the Texas school shooting. After tweeting it to nearly 3.2 million followers, the GoFundMe shattered its $30,000 goal within minutes. Quickly, it began to skyrocket. After the death of Irma's husband, donations continued to pour in.

"This is an unthinkable tragedy, and in these tragedies, the teammates at Twitter Philanthropy come together because people want to help other people. Our teammates at Twitter Philanthropy banded together to help raise over $50,000 in just a few hours, after sitting idle at $12,000 for 10 hours. We also helped 10-year-old Texas School Shooting victim Tessa Mata's family by helping take it from a little over $1k to now over $93,000."

"Twitter Philanthropy is a movement to bring positivity to social media. There is a lot of hate and negativity on social media, but the goal behind Twitter Philanthropy is to do the opposite. We want to bring people together and help those in immediate need. When situations like this tragic shooting arise or there are cancer patients who cannot afford shelter, the team all comes together to help," said a spokesperson for The Pulte Family.

William J. "Bill" Pulte founded Pulte Homes, today PulteGroup Inc, in 1950 at age 18. Over the decades, Bill Pulte built Pulte Homes into The #1 USA Homebuilder. In 2016, after retiring the first time, William J. Pulte (1932-2018) and Bill Pulte (b. 1988), his grandson, successfully turned PulteGroup Inc around, even when non-business family members supporting the failed Dugas Management Team versus the Pulte Homes Founder William J. Pulte. Mr. Pulte (b. 1988) was a PulteGroup Director from 2016-2020. Bill Pulte's Twitter Philanthropy became a giant success starting in June 2019, helping thousands of people and inspiring millions of people worldwide. Even after the passing of William J. Pulte (1932-2018), their work together continues through a collection of Pulte founded organizations, including The Bill Pulte Foundation. The Pulte Family has multiple companies and investment vehicles.

