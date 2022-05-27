Allschool Wins SBR National Business Award for Education 2022

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allschool is proud to announce that the Company has made to the winner list of the National Business Award for Education 2022 for its outstanding educational resources and state-of-the-art digital tools designed to facilitate and empower the teachers to develop innovative and engaging e-learning content for students worldwide. The Award, launched by Singapore Business Review (SBR), a top business publication in the country, recognizes and honors exceptional companies across multiple sectors whose trailblazing initiatives and pioneering solutions have further refreshed the dynamic business landscape internationally.

"It is an honor to be chosen as a winner for this special award which recognizes Allschool's effort and commitment to revolutionizing online education. I also want to extend my gratitude to Allschool's staff whose phenomenal job across the board has transformed this platform into a thriving and vibrant learning community. This new milestone is a reminder for us to continue introducing more interactive courses and making online education accessible to students across the globe," XiaoNan Wang, CEO of Allschool Southeast Asia Region.

Allschool's Key Milestones:

7000+ Accredited Registered Teachers

11,000+ Enrolled Students

120+ Covered Countries

2 Innovative Learning Platforms: Classpod and Powercourse

Driven by its vision to reshape the e-learning experience and unlock the potential that the online education can achieve to help learners elevate their academic performance, Allschool has developed a host of innovative and powerful tools – including Classpod and Powercourse – that allow educators to materialize their ideas to create a fun, interactive and inspiring virtual learning space for students of all ages.

Building upon these achievements, Allschool's unrelenting efforts to improve its courses have enabled the platform to grow by leap and bound, emerging from the highly competitive sector to secure its position as one of the leaders in the Edtech and online education sector. Over the past six months alone, Allschool saw its user base from over 120 countries increasing by nearly 11,000 at the rate of 26% per month.

Allschool's robust educational resources also owe to its endeavor to establish a welcoming community that is open to high-achieving teachers from all backgrounds, allowing them to pool their rich and diverse professional and life experiences to create a cache of premium course options covering language, STEM subjects, coding, writing, painting and so much more. From a humble start, Allschool now has over 7,000 registered licensed and accredited teachers from all over the world, with the majority based in the US, the UK, and Canada.

The quantity doesn't come at the sacrifice of quality. Allschool has implemented a thorough vetting process for the teacher candidates that ensure their credentials and relevant experiences meet its high standards. The result is that 100% of Allschool's teachers have passed National Criminal and Background check. Over 90% of Allschool's teachers have acquired bachelor's degrees or above, with 7 plus years of teaching experience on average, with those who have 'student-centered' teaching philosophy and sincerely care about children and their development being given preference.

Looking ahead, Allschool will engage more students by allowing them to pursue their passions and pushing the envelope of what virtual learning platforms can achieve.

About Allschool

Allschool is an innovative online platform that delivers highly interactive small-group live classes to children worldwide. Through Allschool, learners can enjoy a variety of premium live classes – including mathematics, languages, visual arts, game design, and more – delivered by thousands of devoted and talented teachers from all around the world.

An expert in online education, Allschool has developed a set of innovative purpose-built teaching and learning tools that bring meaningful changes to learning outcomes, allowing students to immerse themselves in a rewarding, gamified, and interactive environment that empowers them to explore and pursue their interests while making schooling fun and enjoyable.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ALLSCHOOLS PTE.LTD