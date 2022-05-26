SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds BHVN, SWCH, Y, and PLAN Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

Weiss Law

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York, NY 10007

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE: BHVN)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE: BHVN) in connection with the proposed acquisition of BHVN by Pfizer Inc. ("Pfizer"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Pfizer will acquire all outstanding shares of BHVN not already owned by Pfizer for $148.50 per share in cash. BHVN common shareholders, including Pfizer, will also receive 0.5 of a share of New Biohaven per BHVN common share, a new publicly traded company that will retain BHVN's non-calcitonin gene-related peptide development stage pipeline compounds. If you own BHVN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/bhvn

Switch, Inc. (NYSE: SWCH)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Switch, Inc. (NYSE: SWCH), in connection with the proposed acquisition of SWCH by funds managed by DigitalBridge Group, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, SWCH shareholders will receive $34.25 in cash for each share of SWCH common stock owned. If you own SWCH shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/swch

Alleghany Corporation (NYSE: Y)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Alleghany Corporation (NYSE: Y) in connection with the proposed acquisition of Y by Berkshire Hathaway. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Y shareholders will receive $848.02 in cash for each share of Y common stock owned. If you own Y shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/y

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE: PLAN)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE: PLAN), in connection with the proposed acquisition of PLAN by Thoma Bravo. Under the terms of the merger agreement, PLAN shareholders will receive $66.00 in cash for each share of PLAN common stock owned. If you own PLAN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/plan

