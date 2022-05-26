Delfi Diagnostics to Present at 2022 ASCO Annual Meeting on Multiple Applications for its Next-Generation Liquid Biopsy Platform

Published: May. 26, 2022 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago

BALTIMORE, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Delfi Diagnostics, a pioneering developer of a new class of high-performance, affordable liquid biopsy tests for early cancer detection, will present updates at the 2022 annual meeting of the American Society for Clinical Oncology (ASCO) in Chicago June 3-7 describing multiple applications for its next-generation liquid biopsy platform.

Delfi Diagnostics, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Delfi Diagnostics)
Delfi Diagnostics, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Delfi Diagnostics)(PRNewswire)

"Delfi has made incredible progress on our screening program over the past year. Additionally, we have identified several new potential applications for our technology that we are continuing to explore," said Victor Velculescu, MD, PhD, Delfi's founder and CEO. "We are excited to share these updates with ASCO's members as we pursue multiple applications on the Delfi platform."

Delfi will present a trial-in-progress update on DELFI-L101, a prospective, case-control study to train and test classifiers for lung cancer detection. Additionally, it will present data showing that Delfi's Tumor Fraction score, DELFI-TFTM, strongly correlates with mutant allele frequency and could serve as a useful tool to monitor tumor burden in patients with advanced cancer.

Presentation details:

Sunday, June 4, 2022, 8 a.m. Central
Cell-free DNA fragmentomes predict tumor burden in metastatic colorectal cancer.
Abstract: 3541 | Poster: 335

About Delfi Diagnostics
Delfi is developing a new class of liquid biopsy tests for early detection based on altered genome-wide fragmentation profiles, also known as "fragmentomes," representing aberrant packaging of DNA in cancer cells. By applying advanced machine learning algorithms, these fragment patterns are detectable at a very low sequencing cost. Delfi is using this technology to develop highly sensitive and specific cancer detection assays intended for wide and cost-effective distribution and adoption.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/delfi-diagnostics-to-present-at-2022-asco-annual-meeting-on-multiple-applications-for-its-next-generation-liquid-biopsy-platform-301556376.html

SOURCE Delfi Diagnostics

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.