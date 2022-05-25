InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Shoes for Children (LGI-2505)

PITTSBURGH , May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to teach children to properly put on their shoes and tie them," said an inventor, from Far Rockaway, N.Y., "so I invented the LEAPIN-LEARNERS. My design could make the learning experience more positive for children."

The invention helps to teach children how to place shoes on the correct feet. It also helps children learn how to tie their shoes. As a result, it could increase independence and self-confidence. It also could provide added style and fun. The invention features a unique design that is easy to use so it is ideal for young children and mentally or physically challenged individuals. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Long Island sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-LGI-2505, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

