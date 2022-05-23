InventHelp Inventor Develops Device to Easily Secure a Wire Fence on a Metal or Wooden Post (CCT-4639)

PITTSBURGH, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to provide cattle farmers with an easy way to assemble and disassemble fences without the need for any tools" said the inventor, from Newark, OH., "so I invented the FENCE-A-LATER. My design fulfills the need for a single device to provide an easy way to put up fence post and wire installation applications."

The invention allows for quick and easy fence post and wire installation. As such it offers a convenient way to assemble and disassemble fences without the need for additional tools. This device is designed to be strong enough to use and reuse. Additionally this invention features an innovative way to install post wire; beneficial to landscapers, construction workers, gardener, farmers and ranchers.

