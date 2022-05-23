Belle Haven Investments CIO Invests in Sub-Advised Transamerica Funds

RYE BROOK, N.Y. , May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Belle Haven Investments, a boutique fixed income manager with $15 billion under management, announced that Matt Dalton, CEO & CIO, has deployed additional personal investments into the Transamerica Intermediate Muni Fund (TIMUX) and the Transamerica High Yield Muni Fund (THYIX). Matt Dalton is currently one of the Portfolio Managers for each Fund. Mr. Dalton added capital to both Funds in February 2022 as well.

Now is a good time to thoughtfully put some money to work and lock in yield

"Rather than sitting on the sidelines given the recent market turbulence, now is good time to thoughtfully put some money to work and lock in yield," said Matt Dalton.

Matt Dalton has worked exclusively in the fixed income asset class since 1985. He joined Belle Haven Investments in 1996 and assumed his current position as CEO & CIO in 2002, utilizing his years of experience in the institutional muni market to launch and guide the firm in the direction of investment management. As the lead portfolio manager for all of Belle Haven's strategies, Matt has helped the Firm earn recognition and awards from Lipper and PSN Top Guns. Matt was named the top portfolio manager in the United States by Citywire for his management of the Transamerica Intermediate Muni mutual fund for the period of 9/30/2014 – 9/30/2019.

The Transamerica Intermediate Muni Fund is sub-advised by Belle Haven Investments and has over $2.3 Billion in AUM as of 3/31/2022. Matt Dalton, Cara Grealy and Max Christiana are the Portfolio Managers. The Fund is actively managed and seeks to maximize total return through a combination of current income that is exempt from federal income tax and capital appreciation.

The Transamerica High Yield Muni Fund is sub-advised by Belle Haven Investments and has over $170 million in AUM as of 3/31/2022. Matt Dalton and Max Christiana are the Portfolio Managers. The Fund is actively managed and looks to identify inefficiencies in the municipal bond market with the goal of maximizing total return by investing primarily in medium-to-lower grade fixed income securities.

Belle Haven Investments is an independent, employee-owned money manager specializing in separately managed taxable and tax-exempt fixed income portfolios. The firm also serves as a sub-adviser on the Transamerica Intermediate Muni Fund and the Transamerica High Yield Muni Fund. Belle Haven has been managing portfolios since 2002. The firm is uniquely committed to serving Consultants and Advisors along with the Institutions, Foundations, Family Offices and High Net Worth individuals whom they represent. The team's expertise and focus in one asset class has resulted in award-winning strategies. Belle Haven is a Registered Investment Advisor with the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC).

For more information, please visit www.bellehaven.com.

Disclaimer:

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Municipal bond prices can rise or fall depending on interest rates. Interest rate changes generally have a greater effect on long-term bond prices. All municipal bonds carry credit risk that the issuer will default or be unable to make timely payments of interest and principal. Generally, lower rated bonds carry more credit risk. Awards and recognition referenced on this page are produced by firms other than Belle Haven. Criteria used to determine these awards may vary depending on the organization presenting the award. For any questions or to receive a GIPS compliant presentation, please contact service@bellehaven.com.

Citywire categories are Lipper categories and the underlying performance data is taken from Lipper. For more information on Citywire data and rankings, please use the below references:

