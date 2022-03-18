SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds APTS, VG, CERN, and ZNGA Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE: APTS)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE: APTS), in connection with the proposed acquisition of APTS by Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, APTS shareholders will receive $25.00 in cash for each share of APTS common stock owned. If you own APTS shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/apts

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: VG)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: VG) in connection with the proposed acquisition of VG by Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, VG shareholders will receive $21.00 in cash for each share of VG common stock owned. If you own VG shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/vg

Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ: CERN)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ: CERN), in connection with the proposed acquisition of CERN by Oracle Corporation via a tender offer. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, CERN shareholders will receive $95.00 in cash for each share of CERN common stock owned. If you own CERN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/cern

Zynga, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNGA)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Zynga, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNGA), in connection with the proposed acquisition of ZNGA by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. ("Take-Two"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, ZNGA stockholders will receive $3.50 in cash and $6.36 in shares of Take-Two common stock for each share of ZNGA common stock owned. If you own ZNGA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/znga

