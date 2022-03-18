ROC TITLE WELCOMES NEW VICE PRESIDENT OF SALES IN ARIZONA AS THE COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPAND ACROSS THE COUNTRY

ROC TITLE WELCOMES NEW VICE PRESIDENT OF SALES IN ARIZONA AS THE COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPAND ACROSS THE COUNTRY

PHOENIX, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ROC Title Agency, one of the fastest growing full-service title and escrow companies in western America, has hired a new Vice President of Sales in Arizona to help continue building the brand and growing the team while providing the best customer service in the state.

Sarah Geiger joins ROC Title Agency with eleven years in the real estate industry, both in lending and home warranty and attributes much of her success to earning the trust and respect of the industry, focusing on relationships first and business second.

"We are thrilled to welcome Sarah to the ROC Title family," said Tara Johnson, ROC Title Agency President. "We have tremendous growth plans for 2022 including opening seven new offices and look forward to Sarah's contribution to our success and growth this year and beyond."

Last year, ROC Title was named to Inc. 5000's list of the Fastest Growing Private Companies in the country for the second time in a row and the company is celebrating a record-setting year of 30% growth year-over-year.

"I couldn't be more excited to join the ROC Title family," said Geiger, who relocated to Arizona from Northern California more than 20 years ago. "This opportunity aligns perfectly with my commitment to serving the Arizona real estate community with the highest level of service and integrity along with this team of ROCSTARS."

ROC Title is also committed to its communities and is a proud sponsor of the Women's Council of REALTORS®. The ROC Title team also gives back through local volunteerism and fundraisers and is a VAREP (Veterans Association of Real Estate Professionals) sponsor.

ROC Title sets itself apart with a commitment to closing escrows on time, providing excellent customer service, and stands by its "Ready. Open. Close.," promise to create extraordinary, no-hassle experiences on every real estate transaction. The awesome culture, modern marketing and branding, and dynamic offices have helped ROC Title achieve extraordinary growth over the last seven years.

ABOUT ROC TITLE

ROC Title was founded in 2015 and now operates six full-service offices across Nevada and Arizona. Besides the awesome culture, modern marketing and branding, and dynamic offices, their talented and caring ROCSTARS are committed to closing escrows on time while providing competitive costs with the clear understanding that everyone loves value.

To learn more, visit ROCTitle.com.

View original content:

SOURCE ROC Title