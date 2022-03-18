LiqTech CEO Takes Medical Leave of Absence

BALLERUP, Denmark, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIQT) ("LiqTech"), a clean technology company that manufactures and markets highly specialized filtration technologies, today announces that Sune Mathiesen, Chief Executive Officer, has taken a medical leave of absence. Alexander J. Buehler, who is currently serving as a member of the Board of Directors, has been appointed to serve as Interim Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Buehler has served as a Director of LiqTech since 2017, during which time he has also served as the Audit Committee Chairman.

LiqTech International, Inc. is a clean technology company that provides state-of-the-art ceramic silicon carbide filtration technologies for gas and liquid purification. (PRNewsfoto/LiqTech International, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

In connection with his appointment as Interim Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Buehler tendered his resignation as a member and Chair of the Audit Committee and as a member of the Governance and Compensation Committees. The Board of Directors has appointed Richard Meeusen to serve as the Chair of the Audit Committee, effective immediately.

"The Board sends its very best wishes to Sune and conveys its appreciation to Alex for his willingness to step in and lead the company during Sune's absence. His years of service as a Director of the company ensures continuity in the management of the business as we address current market challenges," commented Mark Vernon, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

About LiqTech International Inc.

LiqTech International, Inc., a Nevada corporation, is a clean technology company that provides state-of-the-art ceramic silicon carbide filtration technologies for gas and liquid purification. LiqTech's silicon carbide membranes are designed to be used in the most challenging water purification applications and its silicon carbide filters are used to control diesel exhaust soot emissions. Using nanotechnology, LiqTech develops products using its proprietary silicon carbide technology, resulting in a wide range of component membranes, membrane systems and filters for both microfiltration and ultrafiltration applications. By incorporating LiqTech's SiC liquid membrane technology with the Company´s extensive systems design experience and capabilities, LiqTech offers unique, turnkey solutions for the most difficult water purification applications.

