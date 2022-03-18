Ethisphere Announces Johnson Controls as One of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the 15th Time

CORK, Ireland, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI), the global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, has been recognized by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the 2022 World's Most Ethical Companies.

This is the 15th time Johnson Controls has been recognized for its ethical business practices and the quality of its global compliance program. In 2022, Ethisphere recognized 136 honorees spanning 22 countries and 45 industries.

"Respect, integrity, diversity and inclusion, and sustainability are at the core of our culture and behind our company values. Our commitment to always do the right thing is what fuels employee engagement and productivity to drive business performance," said George Oliver, chairman and CEO of Johnson Controls. "It is an honor to receive this award again from Ethisphere in recognition of the strong character of our worldwide team and our collective commitment to ethical business practices."

Johnson Controls' core values include Integrity First and Purpose Led, which guide its global team members in achieving the best outcomes for its customers and the communities in which it operates.

"At Johnson Controls, we continue to collaborate through our One Team approach to drive a culture of compliance that allows for us to continue to create healthy, sustainable solutions that drive our world forward," said Larry Leverett, vice president and chief ethics and compliance officer at Johnson Controls. "This recognition remains meaningful now, and in the future, as we continue to lead the way in conducting ethical and inclusive business for all."

"Today, business leaders face their greatest mandate yet to be ethical, accountable, and trusted to drive positive change," said Ethisphere CEO, Timothy Erblich. "We continue to be inspired by the World's Most Ethical Companies honorees and their dedication to integrity, sustainability, governance, and community. Congratulations to Johnson Controls for earning the World's Most Ethical Companies designation."

Methodology & Scoring

Grounded in Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics Quotient®, the World's Most Ethical Companies assessment process includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity, and initiatives to support a strong value chain. The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe.

About Johnson Controls:

At Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI) we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

With a history of more than 135 years of innovation, Johnson Controls delivers the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through its comprehensive digital offering OpenBlue. With a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world's largest portfolio of building technology, software as well as service solutions with some of the most trusted names in the industry. For more information, visit www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow us @johnsoncontrolson Twitter.

About Ethisphere

Ethisphere® is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character and measure and improve culture. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World's Most Ethical Companies recognition program and provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA). More information about Ethisphere can be found at: https://ethisphere.com.

