Big Brothers Big Sisters of America Appoints Jana Brown of Centurion Health as Newest Board Member

TAMPA, Fla., March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Brothers Big Sisters of America (BBBSA), the country's preeminent leader in one-to-one youth mentoring, has appointed Jana Brown, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer of Centurion Health, a leading national provider of healthcare for underserved populations, as its newest board member.

Brown brings extensive human resources and sales experience to the board. A former Big Sister, Brown also has a passion for mentorship, making a lasting impact on the lives of young people. She brings her professional insights and expertise as the interim Chair of BBBSA's Justice, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (JEDI) Council.

"We are excited to have Jana join the board as we remain committed to upholding our core beliefs and values of justice, equity, diversity, and inclusion throughout Big Brothers Big Sisters and the communities we serve," said Ken Burdick, BBBSA National Board Chair. "She has been a tremendous resource to date and her new commitment as a board member will further support the organization's long-standing mission to empower all young people."

In her role at Centurion Health, Brown leads the company's Human Capital Strategy and culture transformation for approximately 10,000 employees. Brown is energizing the employee experience and enabling leaders to create an environment where employees are well supported, even under unprecedented circumstances.

Brown joins current BBBSA Board members, including executives from Fortune 500 companies such as Comcast NBCUniversal, Centene Corporation, and the most recent appointments of Floyd Ferjuste, Vice President of Retail Sales, South Division, PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), and Ryan Detert, CEO of Influential.

"Mentoring is a proven multiplier, but the rewarding experience of helping a child realize their own strength is difficult to quantify," said Brown. "As a former Big Sister, I am honored to serve on the BBBSA board to expand the mission and empower today's youth to reach their fullest potential."

"I am pleased to welcome Jana as a board member; the passion and personal connection she brings has already made the difference in galvanizing support for our mission," said Artis Stevens, President and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. "Jana's leadership as interim Chair of the JEDI Council has been critical to advancing our goals, and I look forward to her bringing her wealth of expertise to the board."

About Big Brothers Big Sisters of America

Founded in 1904, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America is the largest and most experienced youth mentoring organization in the United States. The mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. Big Brothers Big Sisters' evidence-based approach is designed to create positive youth outcomes, including educational success, avoidance of risky behaviors, higher aspirations, greater confidence, and improved relationships. Big Brothers Big Sisters has over 230 local agencies serving more than 5,000 communities across all 50 states. For more information, visit: www.bigbrothersbigsisters.org.

About Centurion Health

Centurion Health is a leading national provider of healthcare and behavioral health services to incarcerated populations and judicially-involved individuals. Centurion is committed to improving the health of its patients and communities through compassionate care and innovative health solutions. For more information on Centurion, please visit www.CenturionManagedCare.com.

