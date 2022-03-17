Ventech Solutions Recognized in 2022 Disruptive Tech Program Awards

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ventech Solutions, Inc. has been recognized in the G2Xchange 2022 Disruptive Tech Program Awards for its support of the Health Care Quality Information Systems (HCQIS), Information and Data Center Support (HIDS) program for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), Center for Clinical Standards and Quality (CCSQ) - Information Services Group (ISG).

Nominated and selected by a panel of current and former federal and industry leaders from across the federal IT sector, these programs are chosen for leading and transforming information technology within the federal space.

"We're honored to be recognized along with our client for leading the way in technology innovation which is not only groundbreaking but making a tangible and valuable impact," said Tonia Bleecher, Chief Executive Officer for Ventech Solutions. "We are truly proud of the work that we do on the HIDS program in supporting our nation's healthcare ecosystem, and we're grateful to be a trusted partner to CMS which together has resulted in success that is noteworthy among our peers in the federal IT sector."

Ventech Solutions operates and maintains CCSQ QualityNet, which provides healthcare quality improvement news, resources and data reporting tools and applications used by healthcare providers, through the HIDS contract. CCSQ's mission is to improve healthcare outcomes, beneficiary experience of care and population health, while reducing healthcare costs. Ventech Solutions leads design and development teams for ServiceNow, cloud computing, infrastructure automation and DevSecOps delivery. The QualityNet infrastructure and network support major application environments to collect clinical data and measure quality of care for CMS beneficiaries.

In partnership with ISG, Ventech Solutions recently completed a transition of the HIDS infrastructure from a legacy data center to the cloud—providing flexible cloud services to ISG's application developers, which resulted in improved velocity, security and cost savings. It also resulted in the transformation of Ventech Solutions' culture from a legacy waterfall approach to one based on Agile delivery and DevSecOps. The company now delivers enhancements and new services in six-week sprints focused on self-service and automation.

Ventech Solutions is a technology and healthcare solutions provider that leverages emerging technologies to deliver a wide range of enterprise services including cloud modernization, infrastructure, data, security and service integration support. Ventech Solutions leads and manages some of the most critical technology transformation initiatives for the public sector that empower government agencies to achieve their missions. For more information, visit www.ventechsolutions.com.

