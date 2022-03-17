Pegasystems Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend for Second Quarter of 2022

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company that crushes business complexity, today announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share, maintaining the company's current dividend program. The Q2 2022 dividend will be paid on April 15, 2022, to shareholders of record as of April 1, 2022.

