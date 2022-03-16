Lola Tillyaeva (Till)'s Perfume House The Harmonist Grows International Distribution

LOS ANGELES, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The luxury perfume house The Harmonist is expanding its distribution from five to a total of eleven markets, opening its doors to new customers in Germany, Austria, Hungary, Mexico, Brazil, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan by the end of 2022.

Founded by Lola Tillyaeva (Till), The Harmonist is inspired by the guiding principles of Feng Shui and each scent is carefully crafted to help the wearer find balance, harmony and wellbeing.

Commenting on The Harmonist's international expansion, Founder and Owner Lola Tillyaeva (Till) said: "For me, perfumes are about more than just scents. They can affect our emotions and impact our memories. The Harmonist scents consider the energy of the wearer and help them find wellbeing and harmony in their lives. I am truly humbled to witness how The Harmonist has grown in just six years while staying true to the principles it was founded on."

The Harmonist opened its doors in Tillyaeva's home country of Uzbekistan in March 2022. The scents are available at Orris Parfumerie in Tashkent, with another store planned to open in Bukhara by the end of 2022. The Harmonist expanded to Hungary at the end of 2021 and is available to buy at Neroli Luxury Perfumery in Budapest. In Germany, The Harmonist scents are currently available at Nïche Story perfumery in Munich, with two more stores in Munich and Bruschal planned to open. Scents will also be available at niche stores or luxury department stores in Mexico, Austria and Brazil by the end of 2022.

After the brand more than tripled its revenues in 2021, The Harmonist has planned a re-brand across its range of perfumes, travel sprays and refills, as well as the introduction of Royal Earth Parfum and Yin Transformation Eau de Parfum.

Since its inception in 2016, the young brand has far exceeded expectations and growth forecasts and is widely noted as a brand to watch in the luxury industry. The Harmonist's bespoke approach to fragrance design has helped propel the brand to the forefront of the niche fragrance industry. The fragrances, designed in collaboration with master-perfumer Guillaume Flavigny, embrace aspects of Yin and Yang dualities and the five elements of Feng Shui: water, fire, wood, metal, and earth. By channeling the Feng Shui philosophy, The Harmonist's scents cultivate balance, harmony, and well-being in the wearer.

The Harmonist business model is built on the principles of sustainability, utilizing recyclable materials at every possible touchpoint, including its Pochet glass-refillable bottles inspired by ancient alchemists, deluxe packaging and vegetal wax candles. In 2017, Lola Tillyaeva (Till) spearheaded the Harmonist's charitable initiative "The Droplet", an interactive art facility designed to raise awareness of water scarcity issues.

To find out more about The Harmonist visit www.theharmonist.com in the US, www.harmonist.eu in Europe and www.harmonist.uk in the UK.

