Bob Kent Joins CITGO Board of Directors

HOUSTON, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The CITGO Petroleum Corporation Board of Directors announced today that Bob Kent has been appointed to the Board of Directors.

"Bob Kent brings more than 40 years of refining experience to our executive team, including 13 years with CITGO," said CITGO Director and President and Chief Executive Officer Carlos Jordá. "His knowledge of our refineries and logistics systems will complement the diverse experience of our Board membership and also help us navigate changes within our industry as it continues to evolve."

Mr. Kent's distinguished career in the downstream energy segment includes several leadership and executive positions, including serving as Director for privately held Sinclair Oil Company from 2017 until 2022, prior to Sinclair's merger with Holly Frontier. During his time with CITGO, he served as Executive Vice President of Refining after serving as Vice President and General Manager of both the Lake Charles refinery and the Lemont refinery. Prior to CITGO, Mr. Kent spent 20 years with Koch Industries, Inc., holding several managerial and executive positions, including Vice President Koch Refined Products, Vice President Supply Strategies and Logistics, and Vice President Commercial Development and General Manager Specialty Chemicals.

Mr. Kent holds an MBA from the University of Minnesota and a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from the University of Wisconsin.

The Board welcomes Mr. Kent's expertise as the Company continues its pursuit of operational and commercial excellence by exploring ways to optimize operations and create value.

