AMERICA'S BEST RACING LAUNCHES "A STAKE IN STARDOM" INITIATIVE TO INTRODUCE HORSE RACING TO NEW FANS

NEW YORK, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- America's Best Racing today launched the initiative, "A Stake in Stardom" in which two brand ambassadors, TikTok influencer, Sarah Cline and former Barstool Sports contributor, Joey Mulinaro , become partial owners of three-year old racehorses in partnership with West Point Thoroughbreds. "A Stake in Stardom" will offer both ambassadors the opportunity to experience the sport and lifestyle of Thoroughbred racing and attend major events.

As part of this initiative, they'll receive minority ownership stakes for their respective horses during their careers from West Point Thoroughbreds. Cline has been paired with Giant Game, a three-year-old colt who finished third in the 2021 Breeders' Cup Juvenile, and Mulinaro with Vinco, an eye-catching colt Terry Finley, President & CEO of West Point Thoroughbreds, purchased for $1.5 million at the Fasig-Tipton Midlantic training sale. This minority stake will then pay out a percentage of any winnings their respective horses earn during the season.

"By providing the brand ambassadors with an ownership stake, everyone will have an all-access look from stable to starting gate," said Stephen B. Panus, TJC Media Ventures, Inc., and America's Best Racing President. "We're incredibly grateful to Terry Finley and West Point Thoroughbred for their collaboration with ABR and for helping to amplify the message that horse racing is truly a sport for everyone."

"We're excited to welcome both Sarah and Joey into the West Point Thoroughbred family and the world of Thoroughbred ownership in partnership with ABR," offered Finley. "We look forward to an exciting 2022 racing season for both Giant Game and Vinco and to sharing the excitement with Sarah and Joey."

About America's Best Racing: America's Best Racing is a multimedia fan development and awareness-building platform, initiated by The Jockey Club, designed to increase the profile and visibility of North America's best Thoroughbred racing events with a primary focus on the sport's lifestyle and competition. You can follow at www.americasbestracing.net

About West Point Thoroughbreds: West Point Thoroughbreds manages racing partnerships across North America that provide unique opportunities for individuals to fulfill their dreams of owning a Thoroughbred racehorse and competing at the highest levels of the sport. Check us out at www.westpointtb.com .

