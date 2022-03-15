Spinnaker Support Awarded Two Gold 2022 International Stevie® Awards

Recognized again for customer service and for upgrades in the Human Resources department

DENVER, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spinnaker Support, leading global provider of enterprise software support services and consulting, today announced it was awarded two international Stevie Awards at the 16th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. The Stevie Awards are considered the world's premier business awards, and each year they recognize the top customer service individuals, teams, and departments.

This year, Spinnaker Support received Gold honors for:

Customer Service Department of the Year (7th Year in a Row)

Back Office Customer Service Team of the Year – HR Team

More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 51 nations, were considered in this year's competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 150 professionals worldwide in nine specialized judging committees. Both nominations submitted by Spinnaker Support received an award.

"We are thrilled that, for the seventh consecutive year, the Stevie judges have acknowledged the excellence of our global customer service team," stated Bob Harland, Chief Delivery Officer at Spinnaker Support. "That we won a gold award this year is especially meaningful. I believe it recognizes the whole team's efforts, including our geographic expansion, rapid response rates, and the Ultimate Support Guarantee rollout. I am immensely proud of the team, which continues to generate high levels of customer satisfaction and willingness to recommend us."

Spinnaker Support has grown tremendously over the past 18 months, and the company has invested deeply in the Human Resources function. "Our global workforce is our most important asset," said Megan Morris, Chief Human Resources Officer at Spinnaker Support. "We have carefully built up our new internal HR team and technical infrastructure so that all employees around the globe have fast access to the information and personnel services they need. My team and I are honored to have our efforts recognized with the Gold Stevie award."

"The nominations we received for the 2022 competition illustrate that business development, customer service, and sales professionals worldwide, in all sorts of organizations, have continued to innovate, thrive, and meet customer expectations during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher Miller. "The judges have recognized and rewarded their achievements, and we join them in applauding this year's winners for their continued success. We look forward to recognizing them on May 11."

About Spinnaker Support

Spinnaker Support provides global enterprise software support, managed services, and project-based consulting to many of the world's most recognized and respected brands. Founded in 2008, our customer focus, business integrity, and depth of expertise have earned us the trust and loyalty of over 1,300 organizations located in 100+ countries. Our dedicated international team works closely with every customer to ensure they receive exceptional, customized services that clear the way for their operational success. Today, Spinnaker Support is proud to be the industry's highest-rated provider for software support services for Oracle, SAP, Microsoft, and Salesforce. To learn more about Spinnaker Support, visit our website.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

