Shapermint Expands Body Positive Essentials by Launching its First-Ever Swim Collection

Supportivewear Brand Introduces Size-Inclusive, Aspirational Swim Line Designed for Comfort, Control & Coveted Style

NEW YORK, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shapermint , the leading body positive shapewear marketplace, today announced the launch of its first-ever dedicated swimwear line, the Shape Enhancing Swim Collection . Featuring shape enhancing and affordable options, this full collection of new swim styles aims to empower women to make a splash and feel confident in their bodies this spring and summer.

For years, it's been a challenge for women to find swimwear that fits both their top and bottom, while providing necessary support. In fact, in a recent survey conducted by Shapermint, only 50% of consumers have heard of control swimwear or swimwear with compression, and just over 25% own a pair. To continue to provide confidence-boosting and supportive essentials, Shapermint will expand its existing swimwear offerings with a dedicated collection featuring vibrant, new designs, colors and styles this spring.

Widely known and loved for its vast assortment of body positive shapewear, Shapermint is extending the same unparalleled value, function and comfort to its new collection of ultra-comfortable control swimwear. Inspired by the comfort of shapewear combined with the vibrancy of beach style, Shapermint's new swim collection contains a robust offering of supportive and stylish bikinis, tankinis, swim skirts, swim dresses, high-waisted bathing suit bottoms and smoothing one-pieces. Each style is available in a wide variety of colors and patterns with supportive features such as power mesh panels, ruching, high waistlines and full rear coverage to accentuate every body with the perfect amount of coverage.

"Control swimwear is the next frontier of shapewear because of the confidence boost and support it gives the wearer," said Gabrielle Richards, Shapermint Senior Brand Manager and Body Positivity Expert. "With the Shape Enhancing Swim Collection, women can finally ditch the frustrating swimwear shopping experience and know they'll find budget-friendly and comfortable, mix-and-match swimwear that gives them total support regardless of if they're wet or dry!"

To celebrate the launch and continue the brand's commitment in destigmatizing body image, Shapermint tapped renowned photographer, Ashley Batz, to capture its new "Make a Splash" campaign featuring diverse models with unretouched bodies to show their natural beauty. This new collection further carries out Shapermint's ongoing dedication to body positivity and closely follows its recent Step Into Self Love campaign that encouraged women to embrace their raw beauty by posting unedited photos on social media. Shapermint's core shape enhancing products continue to propel the brand as a widely-recognized leader within the industry, which were recently showcased on QVC this spring.

"I think most women can relate to the frustrating and emotional experience shopping for swimwear can be and how unrealistic swimwear advertising can be," said Ashley Batz, Photographer and Director. "I'm thrilled to be partnering again with Shapermint for the Shape Enhancing Swim Collection launch because our goal for the visual campaign was to show women that they can make a splash and be confident all spring and summer long in their swimwear, no matter their shape or size."

The Shape Enhancing Swim Collection is now available for purchase on Shapermint's website at www.shapermint.com. Starting at $22.99 and with extended sizes ranging from S-4XL. To keep up with Shapermint's latest updates, follow @Shapermint on Instagram , Facebook and Twitter .

About Shapermint

Shapermint is a shapewear and intimates marketplace that carries everyday essentials from 13 brands, including household names Hanes and Maidenform, as well as their own brands Empetua and Truekind . Launched in 2018, the company has grown from 0 to over 5 million customers in less than three years due in large part to its proactive role in tackling unrealistic beauty expectations. Through its thoughtfully curated products, community involvement and philanthropic efforts, Shapermint´s mission is to shape the lives of our customers by providing everyday essentials that support all body types, shapes and sizes. We want to inspire confidence and embrace body positivity through our brand communication and through the partners we work with.

