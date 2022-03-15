SCTE Partners with Fort Hays State University to Award College Credits for Telecommunications Courses

Agreement provides qualified learners a path to earn an Associate Degree in General Studies

EXTON, Pa. , March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE®), a CableLabs® subsidiary, has partnered with Fort Hays State University in Hays, Kansas, to create a degree program for professionals working in the telecommunications industry. Through a combination of courses from both Fort Hays and SCTE, learners can earn an Associate of General Studies degree with an emphasis on Computer Networking & Telecommunications. SCTE online courses count toward the associate degree that can be completed through FHSU Online.

Through this cooperative program between SCTE and Fort Hays University, enrolled students will receive college credit from Fort Hays State University for SCTE courses, leveraging SCTE's most popular courses along with several partner courses.

"We're committed to expanding the pathways our members have to earn their degrees and are thrilled to be working with Fort Hays to help accomplish that," said Mark Dzuban, CEO of SCTE. "We also recognize that the unprecedented demand for talent in the broadband industry requires creative solutions. This program addresses the need to onboard, train and develop a fully skilled technical and operations workforce."

"With the ever-changing telecommunications industry, it has always been important for higher education to be responsive to the workforce skill-profile that industry demands. With unprecedented workforce dynamics, industry is responding aggressively to issues related to skilled labor supply, while seizing the opportunity to develop the next generation of industry leadership through strategic pathways to degrees in the field," said Dr. Melissa Hunsicker-Walburn, Department Chair and Associate Professor, Informatics. "We couldn't be more pleased to extend and expand our agreement with SCTE. The partnership affirms there is a lot of career opportunity in the telecommunications industry."

Learners can receive credit for coursework completed at SCTE and other colleges or universities. The credits can then be applied towards the total needed to achieve a degree.

The partnership, which is an extension of an original agreement between the Fort Hays State University Department of Informatics and SCTE established in February 2012, represents a 10-year relationship between the two organizations. For more information about the program and how to enroll, please visit the SCTE website.

About SCTE®, a subsidiary of CableLabs®

SCTE is shaping the future of connectivity. Through technological leadership and innovation, SCTE has served as the applied science leader for the cable telecommunications industry for more than five decades. As a not-for-profit member organization, SCTE moves member companies forward through continuous training for the workforce of tomorrow and by putting leaders into the conversations that matter. SCTE is the force behind the annual SCTE® Cable-Tec Expo®, the largest cable telecommunications and technology tradeshow in the Americas. Learn more at www.scte.org.

About Fort Hays State University

Fort Hays State University was founded in 1902 as the Western Branch of Kansas State Normal School on the grounds of Fort Hays, a Nineteenth-Century frontier military outpost.

FHSU is a regional comprehensive public university serving more than 15,000 students. The innovative community of teacher-scholars and education professionals at FHSU is committed to providing an accessible and quality education to the citizens of Kansas, the nation, and the world. The university excels at developing engaged global citizen-leaders through innovative online and on-campus programs designed to push the boundaries of what is known and drive solutions that serve the public good.

Tuition and fees at FHSU are nearly half the national average and substantially lower than peer institutions in Kansas and across the nation. More than 95% of FHSU students secure jobs or go on to pursue advanced educational opportunities after graduation. Academic excellence, affordability, and extensive student support services combine to make FHSU the best value in higher education anywhere.

