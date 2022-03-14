RVshare Appoints Co-Founder of Qunar, a Chinese Online Travel Platform, and Former Dentalcorp CMO to its Board of Directors

AUSTIN, Texas and AKRON, Ohio, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RVshare , the largest peer-to-peer RV rental marketplace, welcomes Fritz Demopoulos, a co-founder of Qunar, one of China's largest online travel platforms, and Reetu Gupta, former Chief Marketing Officer of Dentalcorp (DNTL.TO) to its board of directors. The two new board appointees will join existing members including the company's CEO, Jon Gray, Tritium Managing Partner Phil Siegel, HomeAway co-founder Brian Sharples, Jake Heller, and Ben Pederson from KKR's Technology Growth team, following another record-breaking year for the company.

RVshare Logo (PRNewsfoto/RVshare) (PRNewswire)

"We are very fortunate to welcome Reetu and Fritz to RVshare's board of directors," says Gray. "With their deep expertise in fields from travel to the ever-changing digital world, both members will be invaluable in taking RVshare to the next level, while capitalizing on our recent successes and exponential growth."

Demopoulos has led a number of entrepreneurial projects over the past two decades. In 2005, he launched one of China's largest online travel platforms, Qunar. Demopoulos previously held senior executive positions at Netease and The News Corporation. Currently, he coordinates his entrepreneurial pursuits through Hong Kong-based Queen's Road Capital and is a member of the Listing Committee of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Demopoulos is also a trustee of the Asia Society in New York City, Jazz at Lincoln Center, and the SETI Institute in Mountain View, California.

"I'm thrilled to be working with the team at RVshare. With the domestic RV rental market in the US massive and growing quickly combined with a rapidly expanding international market, the opportunity in front of us is very exciting," says Demopoulos.

Gupta, a seasoned strategy, marketing, and general management executive, brings with her wide-ranging experience in the private equity, consumer, and digital space. At Dentalcorp, she launched a proprietary searching and booking engine, led their digital agenda, and helped take the company public, listing on the TSX. Prior to her role there, Gupta held large-scale global commercial roles at Coach, Avon, and Limited Brands and also helped scale numerous mid-market growth companies while at L Catterton.

"I'm delighted to be working with RVshare," says Gupta. "As a pioneer company in consumer travel, there is always untapped opportunity to increase market share, while continuing to empower both families and owners to utilize RVs for outdoor and adventure travel."

About RVshare

RVshare is the first and largest peer-to-peer RV rental marketplace. With more than 100,000 vehicles available, RVshare's diverse inventory ranges from affordable travel trailers to luxury motorhomes and can accommodate any outdoor adventure, whether it's a weekend of camping or a cross-country tour of national parks. Through RVshare, families and groups can experience a one-of-a-kind trip and create memories that will last a lifetime. In addition to offering a unique travel experience, RVshare provides RV owners in North America the opportunity to turn their RV into a second income. For more information, visit rvshare.com, and follow us on Facebook and Instagram @rvshare.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RVshare