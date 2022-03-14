OPEN MINDS Releases Exclusive eBook By TenEleven Group -- How To Decrease Insurance Denials & Get Paid Faster

GETTYSBURG, Pa., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TenEleven Group has published a new eBook entitled, " How To Decrease Insurance Denials & Get Paid Faster ." This educational resource for behavioral health organizations details best practices for claim submissions to help decrease denials.

For behavioral health organizations, claim denials are more than just an administrative headache. They pose an on-going problem that inhibits cash flow through the organization. They can also frustrate patients who may have assumed services were covered by insurance, and do not have the funds to pay out-of-pocket.

This guide was developed by TenEleven Group to provide organizations with tips for improving staff training and questions to ask about patient insurance. Find out how to get paid faster and stop dealing with insurance claim denials by downloading this guide.

"Insurance claim denials are a pain for any organization, but especially for those trying to remain cash flow positive and get paid for the services provided in a timely manner. If your staff are not collecting all the right insurance information from your consumers, you could be seeing a growing number of claim denials. But, how do you decrease claim denials?" asked Monica Oss, Chief Executive Officer. "This new ebook by TenEleven Group shares an easy-to-use checklist for submitting insurance claims and shares tips on what information to collect from consumers and strategies to improve staff training. Download your copy today to get back your cash flow back on track!"

This eBook is being provided to OPEN MINDS readers free of charge, courtesy of TenEleven Group. Download, " How To Decrease Insurance Denials & Get Paid Faster ," to receive a helpful checklist for submitting insurance claims.

TenEleven Group, LLC is a software and services company focused on providing solutions for health and human service agencies to manage their end-to-end business processes from intake to outcomes. Our commitment to our customers is to provide the guidance and technology support necessary to thrive in a performance-based payment system. Thousands of users in hundreds of offices use electronic Clinical Record (eCR™) to manage a variety of behavioral health service types such as Inpatient, Outpatient, Home and Community Based Services and more. Learn more about TenEleven Group, LLC .

OPEN MINDS is a national market intelligence, management consulting, and marketing services firm specializing exclusively in the markets of the health and human service field that serve consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. OPEN MINDS' mission is to provide payers, service provider organizations, and technology and scientific firms that serve these consumers with the market and management knowledge needed to improve their organizational efficiency and effectiveness. Learn more at www.openminds.com .

