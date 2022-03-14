Motor Home Specialist Recognized as the Largest Motorhome Dealership in the United States for the 9th Consecutive Year

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RV Retailer, LLC announced today that Motor Home Specialist (MHS) was the #1 seller of new motorhomes by a single dealership in the United States for the 9th consecutive year in 2021, as reported by Statistical Surveys, Inc. ("SSI"). Motor Home Specialist retails new and used motor homes from its flagship 80-acre RV dealership facility located in the Dallas-Fort Worth market. MHS was the first dealership purchased by RV Retailer in 2018, and since then RV Retailer has grown to 94 stores in 29 states with recently announced acquisitions.

Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President of RV Retailer, stated, "I am proud of Donny O'Banion and the entire MHS team of dedicated associates in Texas for continuing its incredible run as the #1 motorhome dealer in the United States for 9 consecutive years. Winning is one of our core values and the MHS team exemplifies this value at the highest level."

"I am thrilled that we were able to continue our reign for the 9th year in a row as the largest new motorhome dealer in the United States. We couldn't achieve our industry-leading sales without the dedication of all our associates at MHS and the support of our manufacturer partners," said Donny O'Banion, President of Motor Home Specialist. "I'm proud to be a partner with Jon Ferrando and the entire RV Retailer team which has provided us the support and resources we need to continue our dominance in the motorhome category. We were pleased to retail over 2,000 new and used units last year."

Motor Home Specialist, MHSRV, is the #1 Motor Home Dealer in the World for Volume Sales since 2013. Shop the largest and most diverse selection of motor homes in the world all at one location featuring American Coach, Coachmen, Cruiser RV, Entegra Coach, Fleetwood, Foretravel Realm, Thor Motor Coach, Holiday Rambler, Forest River, Dynamax, Georgetown, Sportscoach, and Nexus.

About RV Retailer, LLC

RV Retailer, LLC is a leading recreational vehicle retail company in the United States with a focus on providing an outstanding experience for recreational vehicle customers in new and used sales, service and parts, and customer financial services. RV Retailer has 94 RV stores in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Washington, and Wyoming. Regional store brands include: RV One Superstores, Motor Home Specialist, ExploreUSA, Sonny's Camp-N-Travel, Cousins RV, Camper Clinic, Lifestyle RVs, Family RV Group, Northgate RV, Tom's Camperland and Blue Dog RV, which sell a wide range of new and used RV brands with thousands of RVs in inventory.

RV Retailer is led by co-founders Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President, and John Rizzo, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Jon Ferrando and John Rizzo were instrumental in building America's largest automotive retailer from start-up to over $20 billion in revenue. RV Retailer's leadership team has over 250 years of automotive and RV retail industry experience.

