Adlai Nortye Announces Appointment of Dr. Victoria Demby as Senior Vice President of Global Regulatory Affairs

NORTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. and HANGZHOU, China, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adlai Nortye Ltd. ("Adlai Nortye"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative cancer therapies, is pleased to welcome new senior level talent to its dynamic global leadership team. Victoria Demby will join the Company as Senior Vice President of Global Regulatory Affairs. Victoria will have responsibility for Adlai Nortye's global regulatory strategies across the portfolio as well as leading global regulatory submissions and interactions with regulatory bodies across geographies.

Dr. Demby has over 20-year diverse industry experience, most recently serving as Interim Vice President, Head Oncology Regulatory Therapeutic Group at GlaxoSmithKline, Inc. Prior to this, she was an Executive Director and Global Regulatory Lead at Merck where she successfully obtained global marketing application approvals for several Keytruda indications. Victoria is an experienced Regulatory Affairs professional holding regulatory roles of increasing responsibility at Bristol-Myers Squibb and Merck in various therapeutic areas including oncology, cardio-renal, metabolic, neurology and immunology.

"We are delighted to have Victoria join Adlai Nortye," said Lars Birgerson, President and Chief Executive Officer Adlai Nortye USA Inc. "Victoria's extensive experience and knowledge in Oncology Global Regulatory Affairs will be a critical asset for Adlai Nortye as we advance our clinical portfolio towards the market and she is a terrific addition to our senior leadership team."

"I am thrilled to be able to join Adlai Nortye at this exciting stage to help bring new treatment modalities to patients in need and look forward to establishing a strong regulatory presence for the company", said Victoria.

Dr. Demby earned a bachelor degree in Biochemistry from University of Vermont and a doctoral degree in Pharmacology and Toxicology from University of Kansas.

About Adlai Nortye

Adlai Nortye is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative cancer therapies, with its R&D centers in both China and the U.S. With a strategic emphasis on oncology, the Company has built a global pipeline through collaborations and internal discovery with more than 10 drug candidates in development. Currently, four of them are being investigated in multiple clinical trials, including (i) Buparlisib(AN2025) which received the FDA Fast-Track designation and was in a global Phase III clinical trial; (ii) Pelareorep (AN1004), an intravenously delivered oncolytic virus which received the FDA Fast-Track designation and have completed a phase II clinical trial; (iii) Palupiprant (AN0025), an oral EP4 antagonist which has completed Phase Ib trial in a neoadjuvant setting in localized advanced rectal cancer and is undergoing Phase Ib trial in combination with Keytruda® in patients with multiple solid tumors; and (iv) AN4005, an orally available, small molecule PD-L1 inhibitor which was currently in Phase Ia trial that was shown to functionally overcome the inhibition derived from PD-1/L1 interaction in reporter- and human PBMC (hPBMC)-based cellular assays. In addition, Adlai Nortye also completed the first patient dosing for its Phase I clinical trial in collaboration with Roche to evaluate the triple combination of AN2025, AN0025 and Tecentriq® (PD-L1 inhibitor) for a variety of PIK3CA mutant solid tumors in September 2021 in the U.S.

Adlai Nortye has assembled an experienced management team, built its proprietary immuno-oncology platforms and partnered with multiple top pharmaceutical companies to promote innovation. Adlai Nortye is committed to becoming an innovative biopharmaceutical company with global vision and strives to benefit patients worldwide. The mission of the Company is to transform deadly cancer into a chronic and eventually a curable disease. For more information, please visit: www.adlainortye.com.

