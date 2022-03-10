Synack Launches Global Partner Program to Bring Better, On-Demand Pentesting to the Channel

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Synack, the premier crowdsourced platform for on-demand security expertise, announced the launch of its emPower Synack Partner Program today to offer the Channel the most effective, seamless and continuous access to penetration testing from a global network of elite security researchers.

The emPower Program is tailor-made for partners. Synack developed the program in close consultation with systems integrators, managed service providers, distributors and resellers so that it would be the most effective security testing offering available for the Channel.

"Our partners are paramount to Synack's success," said Jay Kaplan, Synack CEO and co-founder. "We designed this program so they can offer customers the best chance at solving the hardest cybersecurity problems—quickly finding and fixing the vulnerabilities that matter most. This is really the best way of staying ahead of today's sophisticated digital adversaries."

Synack can also help the Channel overcome the severe cybersecurity talent shortage that all organizations face. "We're solving the cyber skills gap for our partners and their customers," said Kaplan. "With this program, we're providing immediate access to the kind of top research talent that most organizations simply can't hire."

Synack's existing Partner Program includes Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Red River and Accenture to help their G2000 enterprise and global government customers reduce the risk of a data breach.

Now, through the emPower Program, partners will have even more flexibility to select between "Elite" or "Premier" status based on their market needs. This approach will help optimize Synack partners' technical competencies by allowing them to better integrate Synack into their portfolios and win new business by adding continuous, best-in-class solutions to cybersecurity, cloud and DevSecOps offerings.

"The value that Synack brings to our customers simply can't be overstated," said Michael Zeller, Partner Alliance Senior Manager at Accenture. "This approach to testing is flexible enough that it can scale across an organization or be laser focused on a single application or system. It's that kind of agile approach to security that makes sense in today's digital environment."

ABOUT SYNACK

The Synack platform delivers on-demand 24/7 penetration testing, vulnerability management and vulnerability assessment from a global network of trusted researchers, enabled by smart technology, to accelerate global organizations' critical cybersecurity missions. Headquartered in Silicon Valley with regional teams around the world, Synack protects global banks, federal agencies, DoD classified assets and more than $6 trillion in Fortune 500 and Global 2000 revenue. For more information, please visit www.synack.com .

