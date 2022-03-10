Suneva Medical Appoints Michael Brower as Chief Financial Officer

SAN DIEGO, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Suneva Medical, Inc. ("Suneva" or the "Company"), an innovative medical technology company using regenerative medicine to change the standard of care in aesthetic treatments, today announced that it has appointed Michael Brower as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Brower joined the company on February 28.

Suneva-Medical Logo (PRNewswire)

In his role as CFO, Brower is responsible for developing and leading the company's global financial operations, including investor relations. Brower has more than 25 years in the consumer product industry, with experience managing corporate finance in both privately held and publicly traded companies. He also has deep experience with skin care companies.

"We are excited to have Michael join our leadership team to help us achieve Suneva's goals as we bring regenerative aesthetics into the mainstream," said Pat Altavilla, Chief Executive Officer of Suneva. "Michael brings deep expertise in corporate development and capital markets. He will play an instrumental role in our fundraising activities and in leading new partnership development as the company continues to expand its presence in the regenerative aesthetic market."

Prior to joining Suneva, Brower was a co-founder and Director of Vivatia Skin Care. Brower also previously held the role of Acting Chief Financial Officer at Soyka Health, Kemper Snowboards, and 33 Threads, where he led capital and debt financing, financial planning and analysis, as well as treasury and cash management. He has also served as Chief Financial & Operations Officer at MDRejuena and Sente, premium skincare brands sold through the physician channel. Earlier in his career, Brower was instrumental in building a global No. 1 brand in golf that exited through a sale to Callaway Golf, leading an oversubscribed IPO for an active sports eyewear brand, and the turnaround and subsequent sale of a training software company to Accenture.

"Suneva has a unique family of offerings in the aesthetic medicine space," said Michael Brower, Chief Financial Officer at Suneva. "I look forward to seeing Suneva's growth within our current SPAC deal and how our portfolio of regenerative medical products will continue to evolve and become more widely adopted in the months and years ahead."

Brower holds a Master's in Business Administration (MBA) from the University of San Diego and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from California State University, Chico. Since 2009, he has served as a Director and Treasurer for the San Diego Sport Innovators organization, a non-profit trade organization that supports sports and active lifestyle and healthy living brands.

On January 12, 2022, Suneva Medical and Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE American: VHAQ) ("Viveon Health" or "VHAQ"), a special purpose acquisition company, announced that they entered into a definitive merger agreement. Upon completion of the transaction, the combined company's securities are expected to be traded on the NYSE American under the symbol "RNEW."

About Suneva Medical, Inc. Suneva Medical, Inc., headquartered in San Diego, CA, is a leader in regenerative aesthetics. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing branded products for providers and their patients. Suneva Medical offers a portfolio of products to address the impact of the aging process to deliver solutions that leverage the body's own restorative capacity. The product portfolio is composed of several "only" and "first to market" solutions with both FDA PMA approval and 510(k) clearance. For more information, visit https://www.sunevamedical.com/.

