STN Video Announces Multi-Year Partnership Extension with the NHL® for U.S. Digital Video Distribution

Publishers will continue to have access to top NHL® video content and STN monetization on the STN Platform

Publishers using the STN Platform will have access to:

Official NHL® Game Highlights:

Additional content may include:

Stanley Cup ® Playoff previews

In-depth coverage of the NHL ® Draft, Free Agency and the NHL ® All-Star Game

Breaking news and analysis of Trades, Signings and other off-ice stories

NEW YORK, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - STN Video today announced a multi-year extension of its video content distribution partnership with the National Hockey League® (NHL) for US publishers. With the renewal, STN Video continues to represent the NHL and every other major sports league as their exclusive online video distribution platform for local and national publishers.

STN's industry-leading online video platform (OVP) allows publishers unfettered access to premium videos, along with game-changing monetization. Publishing partners will continue to access NHL® game highlights, interviews, top plays and other video content hockey fans love to consume during the NHL regular season and Stanley Cup Playoffs.

New this NHL season is the Daily Game Roundup - a daily video that features the biggest storylines and highlights from all NHL games in action that day. Exciting additional content for publishers may also include off-ice video content from NHL.com including trades, signings, playoff previews, the NHL Draft, Free Agency and other news and studio analysis. This new video content is available for local and national STN publishers to use in their editorial.

"STN Video's reach of over 1900 publishers enables the NHL to reach both current and new hockey fans wherever they consume their sports and hockey news," said Stephen McArdle, NHL Senior Executive Vice President, Digital Media and Strategic Planning. "We're looking forward to working with STN to continue growing the viewership of the NHL together."

"The expansive reach of the NHL combined with the competitive nature of the league make NHL content a must watch," said Matthew Watson, STN Video's CEO. "We're dedicated to working closely with the NHL throughout this partnership to grow the engagement of NHL highlights and other video content with millions of incremental fans."

Publishers can visit stnvideo.com or email publishers@stnvideo.com for more information regarding adding NHL highlights and video content to digital platforms.

About STN Video

STN Video is North America's largest independent online video platform, helping digital publishers, content providers and advertisers thrive with online video.

