ShipBob To Open Newest Fulfillment Center in Toronto

New Location Marks the Second ShipBob Fulfillment Center in Canada, Providing Cross-Border Opportunities for Ecommerce Business Growth

TORONTO, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ShipBob , the leading global omnifulfillment platform, today announced the launch of a second fulfillment center in Canada located in Toronto, Ontario. This expansion comes two years after the opening of ShipBob's first Canadian fulfillment center and is projected to significantly increase volume growth in Canada.

(PRNewsfoto/ShipBob) (PRNewswire)

According to ShipBob's 2022 State of Ecommerce Fulfillment Report , approximately 56 percent of ecommerce brands plan to start selling in at least one new country in 2022. As one of the top ten ecommerce markets in the world with a population of more than 38 million, Canada represents a turnkey opportunity to unlock international growth.

"For brands looking to grow their ecommerce business internationally, selling to Canadian consumers is really a great place to expand," said ShipBob CEO and Co-Founder, Dhruv Saxena. "With the opening of our second fulfillment center in Canada, we are providing ecommerce brands an opportunity to potentially reach millions of new customers — and, of course, storing inventory and fulfilling orders in close proximity to where consumers live is the best way to optimize your logistics strategy."

ShipBob Canada's first fulfillment center is located in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada's capital city. With the opening of their second Canadian fulfillment center in Toronto, ShipBob is expanding coverage and capacity due to the high demand in the region. These state-of-the-art facilities help ShipBob merchants with their Canadian growth while also ensuring they can ship globally from Canada to anywhere in the world.

Existing and new ShipBob customers can utilize the Toronto fulfillment center (and any other ShipBob fulfillment center) through one login, while viewing real-time inventory levels, order information and shipping details across all physical locations and sales channels

Additionally, by selling and shipping locally versus cross-border, brands are able to reduce costs associated with taxes and tariffs that come with international shipping and, in turn, provide more affordable shipping options for their customers.

"As we expanded our online presence into Canada, we knew we needed a trusted fulfillment partner with a physical presence in Canada," says Marc Fontanetta, Director of Operations at BAKblade. "We have seen that Canadian customers order more when they know the order ships from within Canada, and they do not need to worry about additional taxes if the order comes from the US. From our history through the years with ShipBob, it was a no-brainer to expand into other markets with them, knowing that they have done their due diligence to meet the ShipBob standard."

The Toronto fulfillment center will begin accepting inventory on March 14, 2022. For additional information on ShipBob Canada and the latest on the Toronto fulfillment center, visit https://fulfillment.shipbob.com/canada/

About ShipBob

ShipBob is the leading global omnifulfillment platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses to provide them access to best-in-class supply chain and fulfillment capabilities. The ShipBob platform provides merchants with a single view of their business and customers across all of their sales channels, and enables them to manage products, inventory, orders and shipments, and leverage analytics and reporting to run their business effectively.

Founded in 2014 out of Chicago, ShipBob was launched through Y Combinator by co-founders Dhruv Saxena and Divey Gulati, two entrepreneurs who saw a need for more efficient shipping for ecommerce businesses. Today, the company has raised $330.5 million in funding and operates a global logistics network with 30+ fulfillment centers across five countries, including the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, European Union and Australia. Learn more by visiting shipbob.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ShipBob