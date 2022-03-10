Questar Demonstrates a Predictive Maintenance Solution integrated with Microsoft Azure IoT and Microsoft Dynamics 365 Field Service at TMC in Collaboration with DSA Questar's technology enables fleet owners and OEMs to predict vehicle failures and cut costs

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Questar Auto Technologies today announced that it will demonstrate its advanced predictive maintenance capabilities in collaboration with Microsoft and DSA at the TMC Annual Meeting in Orlando, Florida on March 7th-10th.

Questar's vInsight™ AI Platform analyzes in-vehicle data provided by DSA's edge-computing unit VCG-2 and turns it into actionable insights that fleet owners, OEMs, and Tier-1 suppliers can use to identify and repair vehicle failures before problems occur. The health insights are analyzed across the entire fleet to understand the root cause of the problem and trigger proactive alerts to be sent to Microsoft Dynamics 365 Field Service application supporting smart work-order scheduling.

"The solution being demonstrated at TMC maximizes vehicle uptime and reduces total cost of ownership (TCO) of commercial fleets," said Gil Reiter, VP Product Management of Questar. "The collaboration with DSA delivers best-in-class telematics, connectivity, cloud and AI analytics working seamlessly together on Azure IoT to provide unprecedented vehicle health management services to OEMs and fleets on top of Microsoft Dynamics 365."

Most telematics solutions provide trouble-coded based diagnostics to detect vehicle malfunctions. With these solutions, OEMs and fleet managers cannot predict failures, they can only react to them after the fact. This results in suboptimal operational performance and a higher level of total cost of ownership.

"Questar's proactive maintenance alerts complement Microsoft Azure IoT and Microsoft Dynamics 365 solutions well; Questar's technology in conjunction with Microsoft can enable more proactive, streamlined and cost-effective field service," said John Stenlake, Director, Vehicle Innovation and Mobility, Automotive Mobility and Transportation Industry, Microsoft.

"As a Microsoft Azure-certified device, DSA's Vehicle Connectivity Gateway (VCG-2) provides out of the box connectivity to Azure IoT services and hosts Questar's vInsight edge software & algorithms. With this approach, we enable our customers to quickly develop their individual IoT solution by providing all necessary key applications for deep in-vehicle and cloud connectivity" said Mike Wells, CEO, DSA Systems.

Questar will be showcasing the demo during TMC in Orlando at booth #2553.

About Questar Auto Technologies

Questar Auto Technologies is a predictive vehicle health company that provides advanced prognosis of future vehicle malfunctions before they affect end-users. The company utilizes unique prediction models powered by AI and advanced real-time algorithms to convert vehicle data into actionable insights across the entire automotive ecosystem. It enables OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers to reduce warranty claim costs, minimize recalls, and improve vehicle quality. It also helps fleets increase uptime, reduce total cost of ownership (TCO), improve safety, and increase operational efficiency. Questar was formed in 2021 following the acquisition of SafeRide Technologies by Traffilog, a provider of telematics, advanced diagnostics, and predictive maintenance services for commercial and passenger fleets. To learn more, please visit: www.questarauto.com.

